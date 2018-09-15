Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 superstars who have started the Ligue 1 campaign explosively

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
180   //    15 Sep 2018, 10:57 IST

Metz v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1
The Ligue 1 is back!

It has been a very busy year for footballers in 2018. Shortly after the previous campaign, the FIFA World Cup came in, with several superstars representing their nations in the recently concluded tournament in Russia - and in the blink of an eye, the new club season has already begun in all the major divisions in Europe.

Just like the other leagues across the continent, the French league has also begun with a big bang, featuring our favorite teams and beloved superstars who have stepped up to entertain us with their incredible talents and amazing displays.

It is just the beginning of the campaign yet these fantastic players have already reached their peaks, putting up a couple of scintillating performances and setting the division ablaze with their unbelievable efforts.

Below, we take a look at 5 incredible superstars who have started the new Ligue 1 season explosively:


#5 Julio Tavares

Image result for Julio Tavares dijon
Tavares is on track to hit a new high in his career this season

Since many superstars often take some time before reaching their best in every new season, Dijon superstar Javier Tavares deserves some recognition, having hit his obvious peak since the beginning of the new Ligue 1 campaign this term.

The Cape Verde International is currently one of the most impressive superstars in the French top flight at the moment, using his incredible talent and his amazing goalscoring ability to make name for himself in the division at the initial phase of the campaign.

Julio Tavares has begun the new Ligue 1 season on a prolific run, finding the back of the net on 3 occasions from just 4 appearances. With such an impressive start, the 29-year-old is well poised to achieve a brilliant outing on a personal level this season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe Football Top 5/Top 10
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
5 footballers who look like cartoon characters
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Neymar
RELATED STORY
5 teenage sensations that were better than Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Reports: Brazilian superstar prefers Arsenal or Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
4 transfers that can still happen before the transfer...
RELATED STORY
4 players who could leave PSG this summer.
RELATED STORY
5 players that PSG should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Real Madrid's bid for Neymar, PSG eye...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 5
FT NIC REN
2 - 1
 Nice vs Rennes
FT PSG SAI
4 - 0
 PSG vs Saint-Étienne
Today CAE OLY 08:30 PM Caen vs Olympique Lyonnais
Today AMI LIL 11:30 PM Amiens SC vs Lille
Today DIJ ANG 11:30 PM Dijon vs Angers SCO
Today MON STR 11:30 PM Montpellier vs Strasbourg
Today TOU MON 11:30 PM Toulouse vs Monaco
Tomorrow NAN REI 06:30 PM Nantes vs Reims
Tomorrow BOR NIM 08:30 PM Bordeaux vs Nîmes
17 Sep OLY GUI 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Guingamp
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us