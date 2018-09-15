5 superstars who have started the Ligue 1 campaign explosively

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 180 // 15 Sep 2018, 10:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Ligue 1 is back!

It has been a very busy year for footballers in 2018. Shortly after the previous campaign, the FIFA World Cup came in, with several superstars representing their nations in the recently concluded tournament in Russia - and in the blink of an eye, the new club season has already begun in all the major divisions in Europe.

Just like the other leagues across the continent, the French league has also begun with a big bang, featuring our favorite teams and beloved superstars who have stepped up to entertain us with their incredible talents and amazing displays.

It is just the beginning of the campaign yet these fantastic players have already reached their peaks, putting up a couple of scintillating performances and setting the division ablaze with their unbelievable efforts.

Below, we take a look at 5 incredible superstars who have started the new Ligue 1 season explosively:

#5 Julio Tavares

Tavares is on track to hit a new high in his career this season

Since many superstars often take some time before reaching their best in every new season, Dijon superstar Javier Tavares deserves some recognition, having hit his obvious peak since the beginning of the new Ligue 1 campaign this term.

The Cape Verde International is currently one of the most impressive superstars in the French top flight at the moment, using his incredible talent and his amazing goalscoring ability to make name for himself in the division at the initial phase of the campaign.

Julio Tavares has begun the new Ligue 1 season on a prolific run, finding the back of the net on 3 occasions from just 4 appearances. With such an impressive start, the 29-year-old is well poised to achieve a brilliant outing on a personal level this season.

1 / 5 NEXT