5 tactical changes Manchester United will undergo under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick is a very interesting prospect right now. The German manager has managed a number of German clubs in his career so far and has also been part of higher management roles.

Ralf Rangnick is the man behind encouraging and developing a lot of young managers including current Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. The Manchester United interim manager is believed to have one of the best tactical minds in football.

Ralf Rangnick's Manchester United will be tactically sound

Manchester United have been struggling this season which eventually led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. One of the major reasons for that to happen was the tactical flaws in the club's game-play.

Under Ralf Rangnick, the one thing assured is that Manchester United will surely have a defined style of play and a thorough tactical approach. In fact, this will also result in multiple changes in the strategy for the Red Devils.

Here, we take a look at the top tactical changes we could possibly see with Ralf Rangnick managing the Premier League giants.

#5 Different formations

Manchester United, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, were used to playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation more often than not. The Norwegian manager seldom opted to change it and even when they did change to a 3-4-1-2, the results did not turn around drastically.

Ralf Rangnick is a massive admirer of the 4-2-2-2 formation which involves using wingers/playmakers to play more centrally and drifting inside time and again. He also fancies the 4-3-3 formation with a defensive midfielder and two central midfielders. The German is also capable of using the 4-4-2 diamond formation if needed.

Ralf Rangnick @szn_cavani #RalfRangnick Ralf Rangnick explaining why he had to adjust to 4-2-2-2 formation, when you have quality players as a coach you should find a way of playing them all, maximize on your strengths & the opponents will focus on reducing the sting of your strength #MUFC Ralf Rangnick explaining why he had to adjust to 4-2-2-2 formation, when you have quality players as a coach you should find a way of playing them all, maximize on your strengths & the opponents will focus on reducing the sting of your strength #MUFC #RalfRangnick https://t.co/UQtPRuhXWo

Of course, the formation will depend upon the opposition and the players' availability but it will help Manchester United to become unpredictable. With Ralf Rangnick's experience, the Red Devils will certainly have a specific identity to their game.

#4 More linkup play

Irrespective of the formation used by Ralf Rangnick, it is assured that the German will work on building the chemistry between the Manchester United players. The former RB Leipzig manager is a strong believer that a coach needs to have a clear plan with the players he possesses.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United players lacked that tuning and linkup, which can be resolved under the new interim manager. Ralf Rangnick likes his players to stay more compact and close, which would instigate a lot of one-twos in the opposition half.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Ralf Rangnick: “I’m excited. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts will be on helping these players fulfil their potential then I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis”. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Ralf Rangnick: “I’m excited. The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts will be on helping these players fulfil their potential then I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis”. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC https://t.co/zt4x6nfjvS

Players like Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford can be really lethal with better linkup play. With clinical finishers like Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in the team, Manchester United will be an exciting attacking team under Ralf Rangnick.

