5 tactical tweaks Manchester United should make to pose a strong challenge this season:

Priyank Mithani FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.12K // 22 Aug 2018, 09:24 IST

Manchester United were on the receiving end of a humiliating 3-2 defeat away at Brighton this weekend and it does not look good for the Red Devils. United conceded three goals in the first half itself, which is something very surprising under a manager like Jose Mourinho. Clearly, United don’t have the threat going forward and have been caught being on the defensive side way too often. Mourinho’s men at times have looked very clueless while going forward and it seems tactically United have a lot to work on irrespective of individual performances on the pitch. We take a look at five possible tactical changes that can improve United’s performances this season.

Luke Shaw can be a very handy player while going forward

5. Involvement of full-backs:

One of the biggest concerns for a United fan has been the usage of full-backs under Jose Mourinho. While United have seen wingers turned into make-shift full-backs like Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia, it is safe to say that it hasn’t turned out to be the best of options for them. Valencia has looked good defensively but has struggled to contribute as far as the attack is concerned. The same goes for Young and it seems United do need raw pace and energy on the wings. Luke Shaw has looked good this season but it is necessary that he and the right-back contribute more in the attack. Fullbacks under Mourinho haven’t been that adventurous and have avoided overlapping more than often. The most dangerous attacking sides in the league like Manchester City and Liverpool have always encouraged their full-backs to go forward as much as possible and it is time United allow their full-backs to do the same. This will not only provide more unpredictability but will also stretch the opposition and can do wonders for United if executed correctly.

