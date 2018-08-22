Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 tactical tweaks Manchester United should make to pose a strong challenge this season:

Priyank Mithani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    22 Aug 2018, 09:24 IST

Manchester United were on the receiving end of a humiliating 3-2 defeat away at Brighton this weekend and it does not look good for the Red Devils. United conceded three goals in the first half itself, which is something very surprising under a manager like Jose Mourinho. Clearly, United don’t have the threat going forward and have been caught being on the defensive side way too often. Mourinho’s men at times have looked very clueless while going forward and it seems tactically United have a lot to work on irrespective of individual performances on the pitch. We take a look at five possible tactical changes that can improve United’s performances this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Luke Shaw can be a very handy player while going forward

5. Involvement of full-backs:

One of the biggest concerns for a United fan has been the usage of full-backs under Jose Mourinho. While United have seen wingers turned into make-shift full-backs like Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia, it is safe to say that it hasn’t turned out to be the best of options for them. Valencia has looked good defensively but has struggled to contribute as far as the attack is concerned. The same goes for Young and it seems United do need raw pace and energy on the wings. Luke Shaw has looked good this season but it is necessary that he and the right-back contribute more in the attack. Fullbacks under Mourinho haven’t been that adventurous and have avoided overlapping more than often. The most dangerous attacking sides in the league like Manchester City and Liverpool have always encouraged their full-backs to go forward as much as possible and it is time United allow their full-backs to do the same. This will not only provide more unpredictability but will also stretch the opposition and can do wonders for United if executed correctly. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10
Priyank Mithani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avid Manchester United fan. It has been all downhill ever since Sir Alex left.
3 things Manchester United should do to win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should avoid re-signing...
RELATED STORY
4 players Manchester United should sign to dethrone...
RELATED STORY
5 issues Jose Mourinho must address to challenge for the...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 5
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United can win the Premier League in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us