Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 takeaways from Manchester United's shock defeat to Brighton

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
927   //    20 Aug 2018, 00:37 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Jose Mourinho looks on unimpressed at his team's performance

Manchester United lost their second fixture of the season 3-2, versus a team that narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship last year. 

In fact, Brighton secured their Premier League survival last season with victory over United at the Amex Stadium. However, last year, Jose Mourinho's side were looking ahead to the FA Cup Final. This time, there was no such excuse.

United were unimpressive from the get-go. Heavy-legged and rash in defence, it was a disastrous performance and has the club playing catch up to defending champions, Manchester City already.

This article looks at five key takeaways for Mourinho and United as they look ahead to next week's encounter against top-four rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

#5 United missed Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Alexis Sanchez - Not available versus Brighton

United winger, Alexis Sanchez missed the fixture with Brighton due to injury. His was a key absence for the team. Anthony Martial was preferred to Marcus Rashford in his place but underwhelmed in his opportunity to stake a claim for the starting XI.

In fact, Martial looked completely uninterested once again and it is not hard to see why Mourinho was perfectly happy to jettison him this summer. He still might decide to do so. 

United desperately missed Sanchez's energy and invention in attack. The dynamism he showed against Leicester City at Old Trafford last week was not replicated by any of his team-mates versus Brighton.

If United are to put themselves back on the road to recovery against Tottenham, they need Sanchez to be fit and firing once more.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion Football Alexis Sanchez Eric Bailly Jose Mourinho Leisure Reading
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Brighton Preview: Predicted First XI...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Alexis Sanchez absent from Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United's Predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
EPL 2017-18: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's predicted starting XI against Brighton
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United’s 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: 5 major...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Brighton & Hove Albion season...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us