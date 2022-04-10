Arsenal 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: 5 Talking Points as Gunners lose more ground in top-four race | EPL 2021-22

Arsenal lost 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. They have now lost consecutive league games during the most critical stretch of the season.

After being thrashed 3-0 against Crystal Palace last week, Arsenal were looking to bounce back with the Emirates crowd behind them against Brighton. However, things turned out to be the opposite. The Seagulls had a rather comfortable evening against a team chasing Champions League qualification. They scored two beautiful goals to see off the men in red.

After blunt attacking attempts from the North London outfit at the start of the game, Leandro Trossard gave his team the lead in the game. He got on the end of a cutback and smashed it home for the Seagulls. Enock Mwepu made it 2-0 for Brighton in the 66th minute, taking the game away from the Gunners' reach. Martin Odegaard scored a deflected long-ranger in the 89th minute but it was a little too late for a comeback.

The hosts never looked in control of the game and Brighton capitalized on their opportunities. The Gunners had 65% possession but came to no fruition, while the visitors scored twice from three attempts on target. It was the perfect chance for Mikel Mikel Arteta's men to hit back, but they came up short at home.

The top four race is split wide open as even West Ham United and Manchester United can possibly finish above Arsenal. The Gunners are fifth, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the match.

#5 Granit Xhaka at left-back is a recipe for failure

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Arsenal's first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney picked up a muscle injury while on international duty. Hence, Arteta has found himself in a dilemma as to who he should choose as a replacement for his first-choice left-back.

Nuno Tavares got the nod against Palace but was substituted at half-time after an underwhelming performance. Hence, the Spaniard chose to go for Granit Xhaka at left back, while backfired miserably.

The Swiss is not only inadept to play as a left-back in terms of pace and athleticism. But he also lacks the ability to take on players or make overlapping runs. This left Gabriel Martinelli all alone at the top end of the pitch.

Xhaka was also out of position often which eventually allowed Brighton to score their first goal.

Tavares will have to be the player to fill in for Tierney if the Gunners wish to claim fourth spot, as his pace and trickery was clearly missed today.

#4 Graham Potter's Brighton bounce back impressively

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Seagulls came into this game on the back of six defeats and one draw in their last seven league games. Brighton have dropped points like flies in the past few weeks and this was an important game for them to showcase their mettle. They have enjoyed success playing against the Gunners and tonight was no different.

Potter has not only done an incredible job with the squad of players he has, but has won points against the big sides on a regular basis. The London team are one of their favorite prey.

Brighton were fantastic defensively, as Alex Lacazette barely enjoyed any breathing space in the box. Bukayo Saka and Martinelli were dealt with well. Martin Odegaard yet again failed to create anything of substance as the midfield looked clueless. This takes us to the next point of our article.

#3 Arsenal are an average team without Thomas Partey

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal in the Premier League this season with & without Thomas Partey. [Sky] #afc Arsenal in the Premier League this season with & without Thomas Partey. [Sky] #afc https://t.co/s3nE9Qmu2h

Despite all his qualities, Sambi Lokonga is far from ready to deputize for a massive midfield figure like Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian walked off the pitch after suffering a thigh injury against Crystal Palace last week. He will remain out for at least a few weeks, as confirmed by Arteta.

The first game without the Ghana international and Arsenal seemed out of ideas and confidence. The midfield was lackluster and the presence of Emile Smith Rowe and Odegaard did not do much. Partey provides the link between the defense and the attack which was clearly missing against Brighton.

The home side had 65% possession, played more than 500 passes, but never really seemed to test Robert Sanchez throughout the 90 minutes. It was a mediocre performance from the home side, to say the least.

#2 The cons of having a young squad without experienced top-notch players

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

The Gunners and their fans are proud of the fact that they have some of the best young players in the league. They are also the team with the youngest starting XI, with an average age of around 24.

However, at this stage of the season, young players often choke under pressure. The same was evident in the Palace game, as the visitors fell apart after the opener at Selhurst Park.

Lacazette was chosen to be Arteta's captain and the player to lead this young XI, but the Frenchman is the one with the most mistakes. Despite having so much experience, the likes of Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli receive little to no support from their striker. The 31-year-old struggles to hold the ball, does not possess the ability to run the channels and is aerially weak.

Arsenal do not have seasoned players to help and nurture the young team they have. The balance is missing and it might just cost the Gunners a top four spot.

#1 A North London face-off for Champions League

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

May 12 might be the date we conclude who qualifies for the prestigious UEFA Champions League. The North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is definitely the deciding game for both sides. Spurs, as of now, look clear favorites.

The Gunners do have a game in hand over their London side but Tottenham are three points clear, beating Aston Villa 3-0. Despite back-to-back defeats, Arsenal are very much in the race. They could get right back on track if they win their next fixture against Southampton.

Antonio Conte's men have an experienced squad with quality depth. On paper, Spurs should be securing the top four with ease but Arsenal have displayed grit and persistence numerous times this season. As the wise man once said, it is not over until it's over.

Edited by Aditya Singh