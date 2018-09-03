Premier League 2018/19: 5 talking points from Round 4 of the season

Watford provided the big shock of the weekend

The 2018/19 Premier League season will be going on hold for a week to allow players to participate fully in the first international engagement since the World Cup.

Before the international break, the fourth round of matches went down and it was as expected: filled with heart-pumping, end-to-end action that produced 27 goals and a red card among other headline-grabbing stories.

Defending champions Manchester City marked the 10th anniversary of the club's takeover by the City Football Group with a routine 2-1 win over an ultra-defensive Newcastle United team. Big-spending Liverpool held on to the top spot with a 2-1 win away at Leicester City in a game characterized by a howler from Reds' goalie Alisson Becker.

Chelsea and Watford also maintained their 100% records with home wins over previously unbeaten opponents: Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Down at the bottom, West Ham remain the only pointless team following the 1-0 home loss to Wolves while Cardiff City scored its first couple of goals but still lost 2-3 to a very shaky Arsenal side.

Here is a look at 5 talking points from the weekend's Premier League action:

#5 Left-backs as assist leaders

Mendy is currently topping the assists table

One of the more interesting things that have emerged so far in this nascent Premier League season has been the rise to prominence of left backs as assist leaders. Jose Holebas (Watford), Paul Robertson (Liverpool), Marcos Alonso and the effervescent Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City) are a few of the left backs that have taken center-stage this season.

All four are left-backs in the finest of modern fullback tradition: speedy (except Alonso) runners who occupy the left flank and bomb up and down providing both defensive/offensive services. Due to the congestion caused by teams fielding 2-3 midfielders these days, the fullbacks have become potent attacking weapons and often more likely to be providers of goals rather than midfielders

All four provided assists on the weekend with Holebas' exceptional deliveries from dead ball situations leading to two assists in the Hornets' shock win over Tottenham. These two assists put him joint top of the assist table with World Cup winner Mendy whose return from a long layoff has added an extra dimension to the Cityzens' already frightening depth in attack.

