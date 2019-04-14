5 talking points in the Liverpool vs Chelsea match

Karishma J FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 94 // 14 Apr 2019, 01:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

This Sunday is the Liverpool vs Chelsea clash. One of the most exciting fixtures as well as one of the most decisive ones for Liverpool. Liverpool would be wary of facing Chelsea at this point of the season given that in 2014 they went on to lose their title after a defeat to Chelsea.

This season could be redemption for them as they’ll look forward to securing a win over their opponents and inching slowly but surely towards that Premier League title. We take a look at the five talking points ahead of this big clash.

#1 - The high from mid-week wins

Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Liverpool are coming off a Champions League high and they’d be looking to continue where they left off against Chelsea. Getting a 2-goal lead over Porto before the 2nd leg away and keeping the clean sheet was all the encouragement Liverpool needed before the Chelsea game.

Chelsea, on the other hand, one of the biggest absentees of the Champions League, were in action on Thursday away against Slavia Praha where they grabbed a 1-0 lead. Both Liverpool and Chelsea would be looking forward to carrying off the high from their respective European competition victories.

#2 - The advantage situation

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Liverpool has a slight advantage over last season’s league leader Manchester City as they currently sit two points ahead of them in the Premier League table. With Manchester City having a game in hand, Liverpool know that City could overtake them in case of a win on Sunday as they play Crystal Palace ahead of the Liverpool-Chelsea game.

If City drops points against Palace, Liverpool would be looking forward to stretching the lead and in case of City winning, Liverpool would know that they can’t take anything less than a victory against Chelsea. The ball seems to be in Liverpool’s court in this situation.

#3 - Knocking away big games

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Advertisement

Liverpool’s biggest fear in this title run had been the top 6 teams and with Chelsea this Sunday, they’d be done with the big teams. Liverpool’s record against the top 6 teams hasn’t been bad at all. They won 2-1 against Tottenham away. They were held in a 1-1 draw away against Chelsea and Arsenal.

A 0-0 against Manchester City at home then they beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford and drew 0-0 at home. They ran riot over Arsenal in a 5-1 win. The only loss against the big 6 came against Manchester in a 2-1 loss in the Etihad. They’ve been knocking away the big games fairly well this season and would like to continue it against Chelsea.

#4 - A repeat of 2014

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

It had been a similar situation in 2014 where Liverpool needed a win against Chelsea to win the title, instead all that Liverpool were remembered for in that season was having come so close to winning that title. Liverpool would desperately not want to have a repeat of the 2014 season. The memories would probably still be haunting Liverpool and the only way to erase those moments would be by creating a better one.

And what better way to do this other than winning against Chelsea and going on to win the league. In 2014, they lost to Chelsea and lost the league. So maybe 2019 could be the year where they win their title but in order to do so, they have to avoid a repeat of 2014.

#5 - Klopp vs Sarri

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

The last time Liverpool and Chelsea met in the Premier league, it ended in a 1-1 draw. Chelsea had the upper hand in the League Cup where they knocked Liverpool out with a 2-1 win but the latter would be looking to not let Chelsea get away with a win this time.

While Sarri has his hopes pinned on Eden Hazard and Gonzalo Higuain, Klopp would be banking on Mohamed Salah who is slowly returning to form. Klopp also has Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to get him that most-desired win while a solid Virgil Van Dijk would be the key on Sunday.

There's no telling who will have the upper hand this Sunday; Klopp or Sarri.

Cancel all your plans this Sunday as Premier League has one of the best matches at your disposal. With only a few matches remaining, Liverpool vs Chelsea is probably one of the biggest hurdle in Liverpool’s title quest that they would look forward to overcome.

Advertisement