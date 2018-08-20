Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 Talking Points 

Sourav Saha
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    20 Aug 2018, 00:14 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - A dominant performance by City saw them win 6-1

Scorers:

Manchester City: Agüero (25' minutes, 35' minutes, 75' minutes), Gabriel Jesus (31' minutes), Silva (48' minutes), Kongolo (84' minutes OG)   :

Huddersfield: Stankovic (43' minutes)

As far as games go, there will be much tougher challenges in the season ahead. Guardiola though will be sneaking a smile having navigated Wagner’s charges with aplomb. Sergio Aguero had a ball of a time and racked up his 9th Premier League hat-trick.

While the news of De Bruyne’s injury has been greeted with some regret at the Etihad, it is a relief that the extent of the injury will only keep the Belgian away for the next three months. Here though there was rarely any show of mercy by the Citizens as they hammered Huddersfield down.

The game as the stats proved was dominated entirely by City as they racked up an astounding 32 Shots with 14 on target. Huddersfield though managed to spoil a perfect afternoon for City as they prevented Ederson from getting a clean-sheet. Having scored 8 goals in two games City have laid down the marker when it comes to attacking intent. 

#1 Aguero steals the show

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Aguero celebrates his hattrick

One can never get tired of how skilfully the Argentinean takes his goals. His variety of finishes has lit up the Premier League ever since his arrival from Spain. Here his first goal was a joy to behold, the calmness to receive the pass, control and use his body to shield the ball before choosing the perfect lob right into the net. To make it more sublime he used his not so favoured left-foot. 

The simplicity of the goal also made Ederson the first keeper to assist a Premier League goal. While Huddersfield will rue the space they afforded Aguero, it was the composure and the calmness of the finish which made it memorable. Thereafter, Aguero followed that up with a poachers goal after pouncing on a mistake by Huddersfield keeper, Hamer.

The Argentinean did get his hat-trick in the 75th thus equalling former English & Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers forward, Alan Shearer’s record of trebles for one Premier League club. Shearer though, achieved this record with Blackburn Rovers. Aguero now has scored 14 goals in his past eight league appearances for Manchester City at the Etihad and it seems ominous for Premier League newcomers, Wolverhampton Wanderers whom they face next.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Huddersfield Town Football David Silva Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola
Sourav Saha
SENIOR ANALYST
Manchester City 0-0 Huddersfield: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts as Sergio Aguero Scores First Hat-Trick of...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield 0-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who played brilliantly against...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
4 things we learned from Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea: Match preview, expected...
RELATED STORY
How David Wagner keep Huddersfield Town in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us