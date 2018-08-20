Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 Talking Points

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - A dominant performance by City saw them win 6-1

Scorers:

Manchester City: Agüero (25' minutes, 35' minutes, 75' minutes), Gabriel Jesus (31' minutes), Silva (48' minutes), Kongolo (84' minutes OG) :

Huddersfield: Stankovic (43' minutes)

As far as games go, there will be much tougher challenges in the season ahead. Guardiola though will be sneaking a smile having navigated Wagner’s charges with aplomb. Sergio Aguero had a ball of a time and racked up his 9th Premier League hat-trick.

While the news of De Bruyne’s injury has been greeted with some regret at the Etihad, it is a relief that the extent of the injury will only keep the Belgian away for the next three months. Here though there was rarely any show of mercy by the Citizens as they hammered Huddersfield down.

The game as the stats proved was dominated entirely by City as they racked up an astounding 32 Shots with 14 on target. Huddersfield though managed to spoil a perfect afternoon for City as they prevented Ederson from getting a clean-sheet. Having scored 8 goals in two games City have laid down the marker when it comes to attacking intent.

#1 Aguero steals the show

Aguero celebrates his hattrick

One can never get tired of how skilfully the Argentinean takes his goals. His variety of finishes has lit up the Premier League ever since his arrival from Spain. Here his first goal was a joy to behold, the calmness to receive the pass, control and use his body to shield the ball before choosing the perfect lob right into the net. To make it more sublime he used his not so favoured left-foot.

The simplicity of the goal also made Ederson the first keeper to assist a Premier League goal. While Huddersfield will rue the space they afforded Aguero, it was the composure and the calmness of the finish which made it memorable. Thereafter, Aguero followed that up with a poachers goal after pouncing on a mistake by Huddersfield keeper, Hamer.

The Argentinean did get his hat-trick in the 75th thus equalling former English & Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers forward, Alan Shearer’s record of trebles for one Premier League club. Shearer though, achieved this record with Blackburn Rovers. Aguero now has scored 14 goals in his past eight league appearances for Manchester City at the Etihad and it seems ominous for Premier League newcomers, Wolverhampton Wanderers whom they face next.

