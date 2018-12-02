5 Talking Points: Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia

Real Madrid close the gap on leaders Sevilla with a win over Valencia

Real Madrid hosted Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night. Coming into the game, Real Madrid were at the 7th spot with 20 points while Valencia was at the 13th spot with 17 points.

Real Madrid came out on top with on the night with a 2-0 victory over Valencia. This comes after Real Madrid had won 2-0 against Roma in the Champions League. Valencia had the chance to break into the top half of the table with a win.

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the 8th minute itself. In an attempt to clear Dani Carvajal's attempted cross, Daniel Wass inadvertently headed the ball into his own net. There were no goals to before the first half came to the close. Late in the second half, Marco Asensio missed a sitter to fire Real Madrid ahead.

Lucas Vazquez finally put the game to bed in the 83rd minute. Real Madrid has managed to close the gap at the top of the table. They are now three points within leaders Sevilla and two away from second-placed Barcelona. Valencia stays at the 13th spot, failing to break into the top half and potentially missing out on a 7th spot.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Youngsters impress for Madrid

Marcos Llorente impressed against Valencia

Santiago Solari gave a rest to Marcelo and Toni Kroos against Valencia. Although it was a good decision to rotate, rotation against Valencia could have backfired. However both youngsters Llorente and Reguilon were up to the task against Valencia.

Marcos Llorente was deployed in the defensive midfield role and carried forward on his sublime form from the Roma game. He controlled most of the possession for Real Madrid, in fact, the highest possession percentage for a Madrid player yesterday, at 6.9%. At the defensive end, Llorente completed 3/4 tackles and made an interception. Further, he passed with a precision of 95%, completing 79 out of 83 passes and made one key pass.

Reguilon replaced Marcelo in the left wing and he ran an awful lot. In numbers, Reguilon made two successful tackles, made a key pass and made passes at 91%. He made several headways through the left wing which culminated in a pass towards the center but two to three chances were wasted.

These youngsters have proven that Solari could trust them more by performing against a solid Valencia team. Even Federico Valverde won two aerial duels and a tackle in the short amount of time that he was on the pitch. A statement made by the youngsters.

