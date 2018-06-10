5 Tall Footballers Who Played in the Premier League

These players quite literally stand out and could be confused for basketball players

In football, height is certainly an advantage when it comes to defending set pieces or scoring headed goals. Also, taller players have found it easier to win aerial duels and maintain ball possession.

In comparison, players such as Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi are short players who opponents find difficult to dispossess off the ball. Their low centre of gravity helps them maintain balance even when they are tackled.

Managers such as Jose Mourinho fancy physically built players and his style of play, though not pretty at times, revolves around that. Last season, Mourinho’s ‘giants’ included the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (6’5"), Marouane Fellaini (6’4"), Romelu Lukaku (6’3"), Paul Pogba (6’3"), Chris Smalling (6’4") and Michael Carrick (6’2).

There are tall players in the course of football history who have dominated their opponents simply because of their towering frame. Some of these players are strikers who make centre-backs look small. These footballers have all had a taste of Premier League football and would fit right in if they were to be drafted into a basketball team.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 6'5"

The Swedish international stands at 6 ft 5 (1.95m) and it comes as no surprise that he has scored 40 headed goals in his career. For his country, he has netted a record 62 goals in 116 appearances for an impressive total of 426 career goals.

Ibrahimovic was an instant hit at Old Trafford in his first season. Aged 35, he was still able to cope with the physical nature of the Premier League. He scored 28 goals across all competitions in his debut season with the club.

What makes his height special is that he combines it with his strength to become a defender's nightmare. Ibrahimovic also has tremendous leaping ability so there is no guessing who is going to win an aerial duel.

In his lengthy career of nearly two decades, he has always been a target man in the box when his team played the traditional route one football. This was greatly seen when he scored a late winner for United during their 3-2 Carabao Cup final win over Southampton in 2017.

While playing for PSG in the 2015 season, he averaged 65% success in aerial duels won per match.