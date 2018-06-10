Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Tall Footballers Who Played in the Premier League

These players quite literally stand out and could be confused for basketball players

Ronnie Evans
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 15:22 IST
1.22K

In football, height is certainly an advantage when it comes to defending set pieces or scoring headed goals. Also, taller players have found it easier to win aerial duels and maintain ball possession.

In comparison, players such as Eden Hazard and Lionel Messi are short players who opponents find difficult to dispossess off the ball. Their low centre of gravity helps them maintain balance even when they are tackled.

Managers such as Jose Mourinho fancy physically built players and his style of play, though not pretty at times, revolves around that. Last season, Mourinho’s ‘giants’ included the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (6’5"), Marouane Fellaini (6’4"), Romelu Lukaku (6’3"), Paul Pogba (6’3"), Chris Smalling (6’4") and Michael Carrick (6’2).

There are tall players in the course of football history who have dominated their opponents simply because of their towering frame. Some of these players are strikers who make centre-backs look small. These footballers have all had a taste of Premier League football and would fit right in if they were to be drafted into a basketball team.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 6'5"

The Swedish international stands at 6 ft 5 (1.95m) and it comes as no surprise that he has scored 40 headed goals in his career. For his country, he has netted a record 62 goals in 116 appearances for an impressive total of 426 career goals.

Ibrahimovic was an instant hit at Old Trafford in his first season. Aged 35, he was still able to cope with the physical nature of the Premier League. He scored 28 goals across all competitions in his debut season with the club.

What makes his height special is that he combines it with his strength to become a defender's nightmare. Ibrahimovic also has tremendous leaping ability so there is no guessing who is going to win an aerial duel.

In his lengthy career of nearly two decades, he has always been a target man in the box when his team played the traditional route one football. This was greatly seen when he scored a late winner for United during their 3-2 Carabao Cup final win over Southampton in 2017.

While playing for PSG in the 2015 season, he averaged 65% success in aerial duels won per match.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Manchester United Peter Crouch Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football Top 5/Top 10
Top 5 English midfielders of the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who would dominate in La Liga
RELATED STORY
5 occasions when the Premier League has been won early
RELATED STORY
5 teams who finished with the most points in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 most polarising players of all time in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players in the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 matches of the 2017-18 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
3 players who won the Premier League while on loan
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best Premier League debut seasons of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us