5 teams who are early favourites to win the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is Europe's elite cup competition. It's the one trophy that every top club wants and is willing to go to great lengths to attain. In order to win or even have a long run in the Champions League, teams must show ambition.

The transfer market is a great place for clubs to do that. Top European clubs have been in the news in recent weeks, bolstering their squads and getting themselves ready for the season that lies ahead.

While it's still too early for actual predictions to be levelled, we already have an idea about which teams are likely to do well next term. Without further ado, let's take a look at five teams who are early favourites to win the UEFA Champions League.

#5 Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Could it finally be Arsenal's year in the Champions League? Why not? They established themselves as one of the strongest teams in England last season. If not for a dip in form in the home straight of the 2022-23 campaign, they could have pipped Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Arteta-ball is in full swing and the Gunners have some very exciting players on their payroll. They've recruited well this summer and the additions of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber will make them even better than they were last season.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus did an excellent job up top for Arsenal and they surely have the firepower to take the game to the best teams on the continent.

#4 Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich won the Champions League in the 2019-20 season. They have been dominant in the league but haven't done so well in Europe in the last couple of campaigns. They have added Kim Min-jae to their squad but have also let go of Lucas Hernandez.

In Thomas Tuchel, Bayern have a proven coach who is simply exceptional when it comes to navigating knockout tournaments. Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory in the 2020-21 season after taking charge of the club halfway through the campaign.

With a squad of players like Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sane, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka, the sky is the limit for the Bavarians.

#3 Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Despite their setbacks in Europe last time out, Barcelona proved that they are on the right track under Xavi Hernandez by winning the La Liga title last term.

The Catalans finished the domestic campaign with a 10-goal lead at the top of the table over second-placed Real Madrid and they are the team to beat in Spain this season as well.

The addition of Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Orio Romeu will make them stronger. They already have a great attack, a technically profound midfield department and a dynamic defence. If Xavi can get all his players on the same page, Barcelona could go the distance in the Champions League this season.

#2 Manchester City

Manchester City Trophy Parade

Manchester City won their first-ever Champions League title last term. That was a historic achievement for the Cityzens. Given the absolute juggernaut that they've become under Pep Guardiola, it would be foolish to put a second successive Champions League title win beyond them.

They will be hoping that the void left by Gundogan is filled by the incoming Mateo Kovacic. That is a fair expectation given how gifted the Croatian midfielder is but Gundogan's ability to deliver in clutch situations could be majorly missed at the Etihad.

But with players like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and John Stones in prime form, City are among the early favourites to win the 2023-24 Champions League title.

#1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League

Having signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping €103 million, Real Madrid have now secured their midfield for the foreseeable future.

Karim Benzema's departure is expected to impact them adversely but the sly acquisition of Joselu on loan could ensure the goals don't dry up in the Frenchman's absence.

Carlo Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to Champions League glory in the 2021-22 season. The La Liga giants have the Champions League 'juju' in their possession and also have an extremely talented set of players.

Vinicius Junior, Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Aurelian Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba, to name a few, are some of the very best in the business.