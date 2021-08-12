5 teams that are not expected to improve in the Premier League (2021-22)

The Premier League is often regarded as the most competitive league in the world. The English top division can never be predicted accurately, since there is always a surprise package. However, the term 'surprise package' goes both ways. A team that is expected to struggle may overachieve, while a side with lofty ambitions may stumble.

Which sides are expected to fall short in the Premier League in 2021-22?

The 2021-22 Premier League is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons of recent times. As many as four sides head into the new campaign with title aspirations, with a minimum of nine sides competing for European football. On the flip side, no club will hope to entangle themselves in a relegation scrap.

However, as the season wears on, some sides will punch above their weight, while some fall short of their respective objectives. For instance, while West Ham United finished in the top six in 2020-21, Arsenal and Tottenham missed out.

The same applies for the 2021-22 Premier League season. There will be sides that garner fans' interest, but there will also be sides that disappoint. Here are five teams who are not expected to improve in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

#5 Watford FC

Troy Deeney is a shadow of his former self now

Watford return to the Premier League after a one-year absence. The Hornets formed part of the top division for five consecutive seasons before finishing just one point short of safety in 2019-20. They head into the 2021-22 campaign with the objective of staying up.

But looking at their squad, recruitment and the man in charge, their survival chances seem bleak. Watford do have some exciting players such as Ismaila Sarr at their disposal, but on paper the team might not be good enough for the Premier League.

Unlike Brentford and Norwich, their recruitment has also been poor. Imran Louza from Nantes is a shrewd signing, but their attacking signings have been woeful. Josh King has signed for a free transfer from Everton. Emmanuel Dennis, who did not score a single league goal in the Bundesliga or the Belgian top division last season, has also signed for Watford.

⏪ 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 ⏪



On our last return to the @PremierLeague... pic.twitter.com/NZh54ofn6x — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 11, 2021

Their biggest problem, however, is their inexperienced manager. Xisco Munoz was hired by Watford in December 2020. Prior to this, the Spanish manager managed Georgian side FC Dinamo Tbilisi. His severe lack of experience is a cause for concern, especially in the Premier League. Considering all the aforementioned factors, Watford could be heading for a disappointing season.

#4 Southampton FC

West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League

Southampton have established themselves as a midtable Premier League side. The Saints are a club that are usually never in danger of relegation and have challenged for European qualification consistently. Their golden era since returning to the Premier League saw them finish in the top eight for four consecutive seasons from 2013-14 to 2016-17. However, Southampton have failed to finish in the top half of the table since.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has done a good job ever since his arrival at the helm. The Austrian manager has implemented an attractive brand of football. His enthusiasm for working with youth has also helped the club align their vision with his own. Southampton are a smart club when it comes to recruitment, but this summer has seen a mass exodus of experienced individuals.

Danny Ings, who has scored 34 goals in the Premier League over the past two seasons, has left for Aston Villa. Jannik Vestergaard is close to joining Leicester City.

Despite their past trends, replacing these two mainstays is not an easy feat. To add to this, the sides around them have improved considerably. Southampton might be in for a tough ride this season and could find themselves struggling to improve on their 15th-placed finish.

