5 teams from Europe's top five leagues most likely to triumph this season

hemantsports
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
76   //    13 Aug 2018, 19:12 IST

Footballing action returned to television screens this weekend, with the commencement of the English Premier League. Other major leagues in Europe will join in soon, and the excitement within the footballing fraternity is at its maximum.

Fan all over the world are hopeful that when the season ends, their clubs will be crowned Champions of their respective domestic leagues.

Here we take a look at clubs in each of the top 5 European Leagues who will be starting out as favorites to win their domestic championships.

Please note that the top 5 leagues have mentioned based on UEFA's coefficient.

#5 French League (Ligue 1) - Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Champions League
Neymar - PSG

Paris Saint-Germain will start as the clear favorites to win yet another Ligue 1 title in the upcoming 2018-19 season. Although, Ligue 1 on paper was a closer affair than the likes of La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga etc last term, Paris Saint-Germain's 13 points margin over second placed AS Monaco was still very huge.

Financially, no team can match Paris Saint-Germain in France, and this will most likely be reflected this season as well. Furthermore, AS Monaco has lost many of their star players, this has weakened their squad significantly.

This all points to the likelihood of it going to be another dominating season for PSG, thereby making them clear favorites to win the league yet again.

#4 German League (Bundesliga) - FC Bayern Munich

RSC Anderlecht v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League
Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will start as clear favourites to win yet another Bundesliga title in the upcoming 2018-19 season. The Germain giants have been on rampage lately, and won the title last season (their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title) by a massive margin of 21 points.

The German giants have managed to retain the core of last season's title winning side with Arturo Vidal being the only major exception. He has been replaced by a more than capable player in Leon Goretzka.

Furthermore, with rivals like Dortmund, Schalke, Hoffenheim, etc not having the same financial standing as Bayern Munich, their ambition to mount a serious challenge for the title will be significantly hindered. Bayern is once again expected to dominate Bundesliga.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi La Liga Teams Premier League Teams Serie A Teams
hemantsports
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
