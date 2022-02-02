5 teams overperforming in the top 5 leagues this season

Performance in football is unfortunately often relative to economic capacities. Having more money means better players, better managers and world-class facilities. But every season we see some teams upset the apple cart. Although in most cases it isn't sustainable long-term, it is still pleasant to see them doing well against the odds.

A brilliant example of this can be seen in the Belgian league this season. 25 games into the season, the team leading the standings aren't the usual suspects like Genk, Club Brugge or even Anderlecht. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are the ones leading the table with a nine-point lead at the top. The most surprising thing is that they were promoted just this season.

So let's look at one team from each of the top five leagues that are overperforming this season.

#5 West Ham United

Out of the teams on this list, West Ham are economically the most well-to-do but their feats are still hugely impressive. This is because the teams in and around them at the top end of the Premier League are some of the richest in the world.

Currently, West Ham sit fifth in the table, one point adrift of Manchester United in fourth and one ahead of Arsenal in sixth. They are still firmly in the race for Champions League places. Last season they did well to qualify for the Europa League and this season they'd like to go one better.

Manager David Moyes has been crucial in this rise. He took over when the club was in a tough position and he has really allowed them to explode. Moyes joined West Ham in 2017 when they were in the relegation zone and is now fighting for a Champions League spot.

In the transfer market as well, they are quite astute, picking up cheap deals from underrated leagues. Their best player has undoubtedly been Declan Rice this season. But the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek have been excellent as well. There is a feeling, however, that they needed a couple of signings.

#4 Fiorentina

Last season, Fiorentina finished 13th, winning nine games all season. This season they have already won 11 and are firmly in the race for a Europa League spot.

La Viola have managed to assemble a really solid base of players. The defense comprising of Alvaro Odriozola, Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Martinez Quarta and Nikola Milenkovic are quite dependable. Their midfield featuring the likes of Lucas Torreira, Erick Pulgar, Giacomo Bonaventura and Gaetano Castrovilli make up a strong core.

However their biggest strength lies in their attack and manager Vincenzo Italiano caters to this by playing an attacking style of football. The biggest asset up front has obviously been Dusan Vlahovic, who leads the Serie A scoring charts with 17.

However, in the January transfer window Fiorentina have had to sell Vlahovic to direct competitors and rivals Juventus. But they have picked Arthur Cabral from FC Basel and Krzysztof Piatek from Hertha BSC on shrewd deals to replace him.

