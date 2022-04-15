5 teams that have scored the most goals in the UEFA Champions League

The Champions League is the most illustrious competition in domestic football and the recent quarter-finals have proven the same.

Some teams have done better in the competition than others, courtesy of which they have picked up more medals since the inception of the competition nearly three decades ago. In doing so, they have scored a ton of goals.

The Champions League is a goal-scoring fest

Although the Champions League is Europe's elite tournament and is highly unpredictable, some teams have dominated the competition. The best teams from Europe's Top 5 Leagues often display their attacking might in the 9 month-tournament. Moreover, due to the rule of away goals, which existed until last season, the competition has been a goal-scoring fest over the years.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 teams with the most goals in Champions League history.

#5 Manchester United- 298

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United have won the Champions League on two occasions (1999, 2008) but have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament over the last 30 years.

The Red Devils were an incredible watch in the competition under Sir Alex Ferguson as they had some of the best attacking footballers in the world. From Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole to Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, the 13-time Premier League champions would go deep into the tournament year after year. Although they have not managed the same consistency over the last decade, they have scored 298 goals in 181 UCL games.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague 2008 final penalty shoot-out...



Edwin van der Sar the Manchester United hero as Sir Alex Ferguson secured his second Champions League title



#UCL | #MondayMotivation | @ManUtd

Given their current performances in the Top 4 race, it looks like it will be a while before Manchester United add to their Champions League goal-scoring tally.

#4 Chelsea- 300

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Regining champions Chelsea were recently knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition. However, the Blues fought back valiantly in the second leg after a weak first leg performance.

Chelsea were the first English team to score three times at Real Madrid since 1968. It wasn't enough.



It wasn't enough. Chelsea were the first English team to score three times at Real Madrid since 1968.It wasn't enough. https://t.co/M8dXVL6kw3

But the two-time UCL winners have always had the knack for fighting deep into the tournament. Although Roman Abramovich's investment has consistently helped the club compete at the top level, the West London club performed well in the tournament even before they became a financial behemoth.

With the presence of players like Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard and Nicolas Anelka, finding the back of the net was not a difficult task for the side. The current crop of players is also not half bad and often enjoys running up the scoreline against the biggest teams in Europe. Overall, the club have scored 300 goals in 173 UCL games.

Chelsea are sure to return to the UCL next season and score goals for fun, as they have done so this season.

#3 Barcelona- 432

Barcelona Victory Parade

Barcelona are one of the most successful teams of the 21st century, thanks to their brilliance in the Champions League as well. The Blaugrana outfit have won the competition on four occasions (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015), while they also won the last edition of the European Cup in 1992.

However, it is no surprise that their most successful years have come over the last 15 years. The La Masia graduates consisting of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and several others have been at the epicenter of it.

The club won trophies in the mid 2000s as well as the mid 2010s with this group at its core, although only Busquets remains at the club now.

With Messi linking up with the likes of Thierry Henry, Samuel Eto'o, David Villa, Neymar and Luis Suarez, goals in the Champions League were guaranteed. The Argentinian is the 2nd highest goal-scorer (125) in the competition, courtesy of which it is no co-incidence that Barcelona have 432 UCL goals in 221 games.

Xavi is now trying to change things in a managerial capacity at the Nou Camp and it will not be long before they add to this incredible goal tally.

#2 Bayern Munich- 476

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich have arguably been the most consistent side in the Champions League over the last 30 years. The German side have always relied on the brilliance of their squad rather than depending on individual quality.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have won the tournament on three occasions (2001, 2003, 2020) in the UCL era.

Thanks to strikers like Alexander Zickler, Mario Gomez, Luca Toni, Robert Lewandowski and many more, Bayern have achieved a lot of success over the last three decades. But apart from that, they have always made it a point to go deep into the competition and fight till the very end. This mentality, coupled with a ruthless goal-scoring streak, has led to them scoring 476 goals in 219 UCL games.

Planet Sport @PlanetSportcom



Four games



20 goals



Good luck, Unai 🤝 Bayern Munich at The Allianz Arena in the #UCL this season:Four games20 goalsGood luck, Unai 🤝 Bayern Munich at The Allianz Arena in the #UCL this season:▪️ Four games▪️ 20 goalsGood luck, Unai 🤝 https://t.co/HYGaqzFiT3

Bayern were recently eliminated by Villarreal in the UCL quarter-finals but will be back to right the wrongs next season.

#1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid are European royalty and hold the record for winning the highest number of European Cups (6) as well as the Champions League titles (6). They proved their quality in the recent quarter-final victory against reigning champions Chelsea, beating them 5-4 on aggregate.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



They put their heads down and reacted with two straight goals of their own to make the semifinals



European royalty Real Madrid were down 0-3 and staring elimination straight in the face.They put their heads down and reacted with two straight goals of their own to make the semifinalsEuropean royalty Real Madrid were down 0-3 and staring elimination straight in the face.They put their heads down and reacted with two straight goals of their own to make the semifinals 😲European royalty 👑 https://t.co/TaDnM69Bsw

But one of the most impressive things about Los Blancos is their mentality in the competition and their willingness to keep the game alive in the most vulnerable situations.

Their ability to produce sensational comebacks, coupled with masterful goal-scorers like Raul, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, is an integral reason behind their success. The latter is the highest goal-scorer (140) in the UCL and scored a lot of those strikes during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid's recent nine-goal thriller with Chelsea took their tally to 500 goals in 237 UCL games.

Benzema and co. will look to add more to this tally before the end of the current campaign as they look to win another UCL title.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit