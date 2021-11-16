5 teams who have surprised everyone at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The current international break has been intriguing due to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Usually, football fans frown upon the mere thought of an interval during the club football season. However, due to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, fans around the world have found a reason to watch international matches.

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have produced some astonishing results

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers are in their final stages. Dominant teams like Germany and Brazil have produced scintillating displays over the course of the qualifying phase and booked their place in the World Cup long ago. On the other hand, many unexpected teams have also managed to qualify for the World Cup.

Serbia shocked the footballing world when they beat Portugal 2-1 in Matchday 10 to earn direct qualification to next year’s World Cup at the expense of Cristiano Ronaldo’s team. This article will take you through five such teams who have exceeded expectations during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers:

#5 Mali

Mali during a FIFA World Cup qualifier

Mali have been outstanding in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They topped Group E with 16 points from six matches. The African country has progressed to the final round of qualifiers that will take place in March next year. Five of the 10 teams in the final round will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

CAF @CAF_Online



🇸🇳 Senegal

🇲🇦 Morocco

🇲🇱 Mali

🇪🇬 Egypt



Who will join the 4 sides on the final day of the group stages? 👀



#WorldCup 4️⃣ teams have secured their places in the final round of the 2022 African #WCQ 🇸🇳 Senegal🇲🇦 Morocco🇲🇱 Mali🇪🇬 EgyptWho will join the 4 sides on the final day of the group stages? 👀 4️⃣ teams have secured their places in the final round of the 2022 African #WCQ 🔝🇸🇳 Senegal🇲🇦 Morocco 🇲🇱 Mali🇪🇬 Egypt Who will join the 4 sides on the final day of the group stages? 👀#WorldCup https://t.co/kPot7wzBVp

Mali is essentially one step away from qualifying for their first-ever FIFA World Cup. The west African country has scored 11 goals in six encounters, averaging almost two per game. On the other side of the spectrum, they have not conceded a single goal in any match during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

They came into the international break knowing that a win would seal their spot in the final qualification round, and they did it in style by beating Rwanda 3-0. Ibrahima Kone has been their top scorer, with five goals in as many appearances.

#4 Saudi Arabia

Australia v Saudi Arabia - 2022 FIFA World Cup AFC Asian Qualifier

Among the Asian teams, Saudi Arabia’s performances in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers have certainly been worth a mention. After five games, they are top of the table in Group B. Considering Australia and Japan are a part of the group, it is a massive feat for the Middle-East nation.

Saudi National Team @SaudiNT_EN Halfway through. The Green Falcons are 🔝 of their group without defeat 🦅 Halfway through. The Green Falcons are 🔝 of their group without defeat 🦅 https://t.co/l7UjseGXrW

Saudi Arabia have dropped just two points so far. Apart from their stalemate against Australia, they have won all games, most notably beating Japan, a country ranked much higher than them in the FIFA World Rankings.

They have also scored the joint-highest number of goals among both Asian qualifying groups, with three Saudi Arabia players tied on two goals each in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Although they have a three-point lead over second-placed Australia, there is still a long way to go in Asia’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith