5 records that prove Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo made a romantic return to Old Trafford earlier this year. The former Real Madrid star has accomplished everything a modern-day footballer wants to achieve at club level and has proven himself in different leagues.

Ronaldo has been recognized as a serial match-winner throughout his career, and he grows in prominence when playing essential fixtures. Along with Lionel Messi, the 36-year-old goal machine is considered the best footballer of the 21st century.

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts almost all goal scoring records

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers are just 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers are just 🤯 https://t.co/zXtSfhElME

Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his goal-scoring ability. The Portuguese superstar holds the bragging rights when it comes to most of the records involving goals. Since records are often a fair metric to compare world-class players, here are five that solidify Cristiano Ronaldo’s status as the GOAT:

#5 Most seasons as Champions League top scorer

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo is often referred to as “Mr. Champions League”, and there is a reason behind that. Apart from winning the joint-most Champions League trophies, the Manchester United striker has also finished most seasons as the top scorer of the 32-team tournament.

Ronaldo has been the top scorer in the Champions League on seven occasions (2007–08, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18). All but one of those seven seasons came while donning the famous white jersey of Real Madrid.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo has the most, second most and third most goals in a single UCL season.



Mind-blowing, 🐐. Cristiano Ronaldo has the most, second most and third most goals in a single UCL season.Mind-blowing, 🐐. https://t.co/UeFdujhH6E

His most prolific season in the Champions League was back in 2013-14, as he found the net 17 times. Cristiano Ronaldo also won the Champions League top scorer award in six back-to-back campaigns with Real Madrid, an extremely difficult record to break.

#4 Most goals in Champions League history

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to step up on the biggest stages, and there’s no bigger stage in club football than the UEFA Champions League. Due to his consistency in the Champions League, Ronaldo has racked up a record 139 goals so far. He has scored 16 more goals than Lionel Messi, who is his closest competitor.

Ronaldo is not just about goals when it comes to the competition though. Surprisingly, he also holds the record for most assists (42) in the competition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the following Champions League records:



Most appearances - 178

Most goals - 135

Most goals in a season - 17

Most goals in KO stages - 67

Most final wins - 5 Cristiano Ronaldo now holds the following Champions League records:Most appearances - 178Most goals - 135Most goals in a season - 17 Most goals in KO stages - 67Most final wins - 5 https://t.co/n1Zl4KdSEz

Given Ronaldo’s fitness levels, he is definitely going to play for a few more years and add to his 139-goal tally. Once Messi hangs up his boots, it is tough to fathom any other play touching Ronaldo’s record anytime soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored these 139 goals in 180 appearances, with a 0.77 goals per game ratio. Out of these, only 17 have come from 12 yards out, making him the highest non-penalty goal scorer in the competition as well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith