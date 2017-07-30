5 teams who have been surprisingly inactive this transfer season​

In summer transfer window where most clubs have gone crazy, there are some that have been unusually quiet...

Liverpool have a good squad, but they need to be great

The transfer window is the time to rectify the lacking in the squads and make amends accordingly. While some squads need only fine-tuning, some need a complete overhaul. Whatever be the case, it is almost impossible for top clubs to not sign even one player in the summer transfer window.

So far in the window, Manchester City and Milan have signed quite a few good players to strengthen themselves. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Chelsea have also made some shrewd acquisitions to help their case for this season.

And then there are some others that haven’t been much active in this window. Given the crevices in their respective squads, it is quite surprising to see these clubs be so quiet in the window – and here are 5 such clubs…

#5 Liverpool

Yes, yes, I get it. Liverpool have signed one of the best players of Serie A last season, but that’s pretty much it. They might have also acquired the highly talented Dominic Solanke, but it doesn’t really solve the problems that exist within the team.

For one, the Reds are in a dire need of a centre-back that can actually defend. They might have a steady amount of defenders, but it is really difficult to label them as Champions League-level players. They showed interest in signing Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk early in the window, but all Liverpool could offer to Southampton was an apology.

Meanwhile, they also lack bite in midfield, something that led to a semi-implosion last term despite having to focus on the Premier League alone. Naby Keita is being chased vehemently, but things haven’t hit anything concrete on that front either.

Given that they are going to play in the Champions League this term, they seem to lack the necessary backups in the striker department, but the need of a defender and a midfielder is more urgent than anything else.