EPL 2017/18: Where do the Top 6 clubs need to strengthen the most?

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Tottenham still have work to do

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jul 2017, 18:36 IST

All top six clubs still have weaknesses in their squad

As the money started flowing into the Premier League, many expected the transfer market to see some sort of inflation but certainly not by this magnitude. With clubs bidding obscene amounts for mediocre players, you can only feel for players seeing each other at training and feeling worthless if they were the subject of a bid that was just £20m from another club.

Most of the top English clubs have done some of their business early but there is still a month to go before the transfer window slams shut.

"There's the usual acceleration in the final part of August," Arsene Wenger said on trasnfer business. Hurried deals on Transfer Deadline Day are all well and good but where do the top six clubs need to strengthen the most?

1) Arsenal: Goalkeeper

Petr Cech could continue as Arsenal's no.1 but who would be second choice?

Wenger moved in early to secure the signing of Sead Kolasinac (on a free transfer) from Schalke and the Bosnia-Herzegovina defender has shown in pre-season that he could slot into the left wing-back (or left-back) position. The club also broke their transfer record to sign Alexandre Lacazette to improve their attacking options up front.

However, Arsenal would do well to sign a new goalkeeper. 35-year-old Petr Cech will continue to be the no.1 choice but one grouse fans will have is his inability to stop penalties. The Czech goalkeeper has not saved a single penalty in the league since the 2011/12 season.

Petr Cech has now faced 15 penalties in the Premier League since 2011/12; he's not saved any of them.



Not getting to that one. pic.twitter.com/FheOWiP4cF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 30, 2017

David Ospina is yet to prove that he can be an able backup and play in the cup competitions. The Colombian's stature has not helped against physical sides while he is prone to the odd error in goal.

Nantes and Fenerbahce have been linked and if he does move then the Gunners need a worthy second-choice as young Emiliano Martinez is not yet the finished product.