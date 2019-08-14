×
5 teams that will be desperate to win the UCL this season

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
39   //    14 Aug 2019, 22:24 IST

Liverpool will be eager to defend their UCL title
Liverpool will be eager to defend their UCL title

The 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League was one that will remain evergreen for a long while. It was a season marked by amazing comebacks, giant-killing exploits and amazing action.

Following the commencement of the qualifiers and the summer transfer window, a clearer picture of the likely contenders for the trophy come June 2020 has begun to emerge. Europe's big guns have been heavily engaged in strengthening in the transfer market with the English teams already done for the summer window.

The Neymar transfer saga is still raging on with constant speculation linking him to the Spanish giants; former club, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Apart from that, there is a settled look to most of the potential winners of the tournament.

Every major football club that participates in the UEFA Champions League always goes into it intending to win the Old Big Ears. However, the 2019 - 2020 promises to be different as certain teams will have more pressure to deliver than others.

We take a look at 5 teams, why the pressure on them to deliver will be intense and their chances of winning their first UCL title (for 3 of them):

#5 Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix will be leading the charge for Atleti's UCL chase
Joao Felix will be leading the charge for Atleti's UCL chase

It has been a summer of change at the Wanda Metropolitano. Out have gone the stalwarts; Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Juanfran and young talent; Lucas Hernandez and Rodri amongst other, making no less than €311.10 million in transfer fees from these moves.

The club has wasted little time in replacing these players with an outlay of €243.50 million (and counting) on new talent like João Félix, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier amongst others.

Atleti are now fully entrenched in the big boys league and need a UCL trophy to crown what has been an amazing time under Argentine tactician, Diego Simeone.

The painful collapse to Juventus in the 2nd leg of last season's competition coupled with a flat LaLiga campaign has meant that big changes were needed. A win in this season's competition will help firmly establish the club as one of Europe's true elite with the attendant riches and glory.

