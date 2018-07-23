5 teams to look out for next season

Piyush Khullar

With the World Cup coming to an end, the football world has once again fixed its eyes on the ever-entertaining club football. Major clubs across Europe are now involved in pre-season, as fans anxiously wait for the new season to start.

The gap between the big and the so-called small teams has reduced in recent years. It has sure made the beautiful more interesting than ever. There are certain clubs around the world that we as football fans should look out for in the next season

Here is a list of 5 teams such teams:

#1 Arsenal

Arsenal FC

There have been big changes at Arsenal this summer. After 22 years at the helm, Arsene Wenger’s spell in charge at the club came to an end, and he was replaced by Unai Emery.

For the first time in 10 years, Arsenal fans have no idea what to expect from the new season. The Gunners usually commence their season in disastrous form with a lack of quality signings and Arsene Wenger facing criticism from all angles. But with a new man in town Arsenal is a new place with optimism. The appointment of Unai Emery is generally seen as a safe bet. Emery has clear pedigree having taken Sevilla to three consecutive Europa league titles.

Furthermore, his experience at Valencia where he managed to maintain the third position for the club in La Liga despite losing key players like David Silva, David Villa and Juan Mata will sure be an asset.

The appointment of the former PSG man has also seen some exciting talent coming in though Emirates. The likes of Bernd Leno should be able to fill a goalkeeper shaped hole in the Arsenal lineup which could be seen clearly from the past few seasons. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Uruguayan Ball Winning Midfielder Lucas Torreira will make their midfield look all the more solid.

Emery is looking to bolster the defence at Arsenal with signings of experienced defenders like Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos adding much needed defensive stability to the team which already has the attacking prowess of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Having missed out on Champions League football after finishing sixth the previous season it would be interesting to see where Unai Emery will lead Arsenal in the coming season.

