EPL 2017/18: 5 teams who could push for a European place this season

The Premier League is always full of surprises, but who could qualify for Europe in the 2017/18 season?

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 23:31 IST

Can Mauricio Pellegrino lead Southampton back to Europe?

Playing in Europe is the pinnacle of any footballer’s career. It’s what they all want – to have the opportunity to showcase their skill at the highest level. Whilst it does take massive determination to succeed, it can be equally rewarding.

Last season, we saw Manchester United beat Ajax in the Europa League final. Two decades ago, and that’s the sort of final we’d expect to see in the European Cup. With the introduction of TV money, we’re seeing the Premier League teams almost match each other in terms of ability. Anyone can beat anyone.

For this list, we’re not looking at the ‘big’ teams in the Premier League who are likely to challenge for the title, but instead those that missed out on Europe this season that could go on and have a successful campaign.

That said, here are five teams that should be pushing for a place in Europe this season.

#1 Southampton

The gap between Southampton and Everton last season just shows how far behind they are in the race for Europe. However, with the appointment of Mauricio Pellegrino, they could really go out there and showcase their abilities.

Pellegrino, who coached Deportivo Alaves last season, may not have the most decorated CV but he’s a manager who can make things tick. The squad at hand is very capable of qualifying for the Europa League.

Although Virgil van Dijk seems to be on his way out, Southampton are a team that provide good attacking threat with the likes of Dusan Tadic and Sofiane Boufal whilst they should look to bring in a forward. Do that, and we could see the Saints finish seventh or higher this season.