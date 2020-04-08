5 teenagers to look out for in the 2020-21 Premier League season

We take a look at the top 5 most exciting Premier League youngsters who could make their mark in the 2020-21 season.

These players are set to establish themselves as prominent members of their respective squads next season.

A series of young players are set to make their mark in the Premier League next season

While waiting to see how the current season will be played out amid the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, football clubs across Europe are already preparing strategies for the upcoming transfer window.

The imminent economic collapse is likely to change the landscape of the transfer campaign and will probably cripple the budgets, forcing many teams to put more trust in young players. Although the Premier League clubs are among the wealthiest in the world, they are also facing uncertain times that will require special attention on their spendings.

The clubs will have to cut down on expenses, which could reduce their transfer activities, and rely upon the up-and-coming talents to deliver results in the upcoming season. Some of the biggest Premier League sides already have tremendous young potential waiting in the wings.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at five exceptionally talented youngsters who could spark life in the 2020-21 season.

#5 William Saliba

William Saliba

Arsenal recognised William Saliba's talent last year but they opted to leave him at St. Etienne on a season-long loan before he gets a chance to prove himself in the Premier League. Widely regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in the world, the 19-year-old faces an uphill task to live up to the £27 million that the Gunners forked out to secure his services.

Saliba has proven himself to be reliable in one-on-one situations and is also strong with the ball at his feet, which perfectly suits the build-from-the-back style encouraged by Mikel Arteta. The expectations are high, especially considering the way Arsenal's backline performed this season. Despite his young age, the Brazilian centre-back could be the one to help shore up the Londoners' defensive flaws.

Arteta's primary objective ahead of the new season will be to strengthen the leaky defence that has conceded 36 goals in 28 league fixtures so far this campaign. So, even though the Gunners bought Saliba for the future, the pacey young centre-half may be forced into action sooner than expected.

Shkodran Mustafi is seemingly heading towards the exit door following another underwhelming campaign, which could pave the way for Saliba. David Luiz and Sokratis have also endured ups and downs this term. Meanwhile, Flamengo loanee Pablo Mari did not have the chance to demonstrate his qualities, since the coronavirus pandemic halted the Premier League season soon after his integration into the first team.

The window of opportunity is, therefore, open for Saliba to seize and what awaits him in the Premier League remains to be seen.

#4 Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka, who will turn 19 in September, has registered 18 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season, half of which came under Arteta's reign. Although former Gunners manager, Unai Emery, introduced the highly-rated youngster into the first team, it was Arteta who has helped him flourish at the Emirates.

Indeed, the Spaniard's decision to shift Saka from a left-winger's role to the left-back position has turned out to be a massive success. The Englishman's lightning-quick feet, blistering pace, and deadly crossing have seen him pick up seven assists in his first senior season.

Saka has already gained recognition for his standout performances, with Watford striker Troy Deeney recently heaping praise on the versatile defender.

The teenager’s impact while deputizing as a left-back was so telling that the London giants are now believed to be considering offloading last summer's £25 million signing, Kieran Tierney. The Scotland international arrived from Celtic only last August but has endured an injury-hit season with the Gunners. With the 22-year-old's future at Arsenal supposedly hanging by a thread, Saka might continue to be the club's first-choice left-back.

Although he has already shown glimpses of his prodigious talent, the Gunners youth academy product is expected to explode next season. He is surely a rising Premier League star to watch out for in the 2020-21 campaign.

#3 Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour's remarkable showing in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool has confirmed his status as a star in the making. Frank Lampard was so impressed with the way the 18-year-old bossed the midfield against the runaway Premier League leaders that he handed him the entire 90 minutes in the Blues' 4-0 demolition of Everton the following weekend.

Gilmour has come under the spotlight for his masterclass performances on the eve of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Indeed, the Scottish whizz-kid seemed to be on his way to establishing himself as a permanent figure in the Blues' senior squad before the COVID-19 curtailed his momentum.

Comfortable on the ball and blessed with great vision and passing abilities, the youngster is the future of Chelsea, and he has all it takes to stake a claim for first-team action.

Gilmour's style of play bears much resemblance to Jorginho, who could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer for a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus. The Italian's departure would open up space in the starting XI for the Scotland U-21 international, who certainly deserves to be taken into consideration after all the potential he has shown so far.

#2 Phil Foden

Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola has been patient with Phil Foden's integration into regular first-team action and many can argue he may have been a little too patient. To avoid experiencing a situation similar to that of Jadon Sancho once again, the Spanish tactician will have to reassess entrusting the 19-year-old with a more prominent role in the 2020-21 season.

Guardiola can't afford to lose another hot English prospect, and with Kevin De Bruyne's future at the Etihad covered by a veil of mystery, Foden could finally find himself in contention for a place in the starting lineup. The super-talented midfielder has been limited to just three Premier League starts this season despite being held in high esteem by the Citizens hierarchy.

However, Foden has made the most out of his sporadic first-team opportunities. He gobbled two goals and a pair of assists in the Champions League group stage this term, while his heroic performance in the Carabao Cup final earned him the Man of the Match award.

He is indeed a precious talent, who has been waiting long enough for his day in the spotlight, and the only way for the Manchester giants to hold onto him is to let him play on a regular basis.

With the media pressure mounting on the former Barcelona manager to hand Foden top-tier action more frequently, the youngster seems destined to shine in the Sky Blue of Manchester City next season.

#1 Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood

Homegrown Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has gained a reputation for being one of the most exciting young prospects in the Premier League following a truly amazing breakthrough season with the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old has recorded 22 outings in England’s top-flight this term, although 18 of them saw him come in as a substitute. He also added seven more appearances in the UEFA Europa League. The versatile forward's displays in Europe's second-tier competition have been nothing short of impressive as he registered five goals and two assists in his debut European campaign.

Greenwood was so dominant and relentless during his time in the academy ranks that he notched up 34 goals and nine assists in 34 matches for the U-18 team, which ultimately earned him the first-team call-up. His lightning-quick darts in behind the defences, quick thinking, tricky feet, and devastating left foot made him a menace to the opposition backlines.

Although ten United academy graduates got the chance to play for the senior team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Greenwood has been singled out as the most promising young lad to come through the youth system.

Solskjaer's assistant Kieran McKenna said, as per the Manchester Evening News:

"Those two that you have mentioned [Greenwood and Brandon Williams] have certainly made a good impact this year. They have played a lot of games and shown that they can operate at this level. They have to keep pushing on and improving and eventually look to really establish themselves as first-choice players in the team."

Greenwood is, therefore, definitely set to play an important role in Solskjaer’s set-up next season, especially if the Red Devils fail to capitalise on their pursuit of a top-class forward in the upcoming transfer window.