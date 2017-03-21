5 teenagers who could turn out to be more expensive than Anthony Martial

Full of talent, low on experience, but valued enormously for their potential.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 23:52 IST

Definitely the next most expensive keeper in football history

Following one incredible season with the AS Monaco senior side, and having seen Manchester United fail in their attempt to sign a host of huge name strikers, then-19-year-old Anthony Martial signed for the club in a deal that obliterated the previous record for a teenager.

With all the add-ons and bonuses, Martial will cost Manchester United a whopping £58 million. His initial transfer fee was around the £43 million mark and that in itself is a ridiculous sum for someone who was yet to fully turn up.

Yet, given the inflation in the market currently, Martial’s valuation already seems little compared to how much other teenagers are supposedly commanding. It’s almost two years since the Frenchman switched the Stade Louis II for the Theatre of Dreams but who are the teenagers in the current crop of youngsters who could beat his transfer record?

#5 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan

Italian goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma is widely tipped to become the world’s most expensive goalkeeper and one who could potentially break Anthony Martial’s record to become the world’s most expensive teenager.

The Milanese man needs to seal a move by the winter transfer window in January 2019 to be counted for this feat. Donnarumma’s contract with AC Milan, however, runs out at the end of next season and should rumours stand to be true, he’s in line to sign a new blockbuster deal with the club; one that could very well ensure he becomes the most expensive teenager should the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona come calling.

Donnarumma could go for a fee as high as £52 million (€60 million) and that’ll shatter the record fee paid by Louis van Gaal when he signed Martial. The Italian keeper will command such a huge fee because he already has more than 50 appearances for the club in the Serie A and is en course to finish his second full season with them.

