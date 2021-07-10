5 things Argentina need to do to win against Brazil | Copa America 2021 final

Argentina will take on Brazil in the final of Copa America 2021 and it promises to be an absolute cracker of a match. Argentina and Brazil have been the best sides at the tournament and both have truly earned their place in the final.

La Albiceleste registered three wins and a draw in four matches in the group stage. They thumped Ecuador 3-0 in the quarter-finals before beating Colombia 3-2 in a shootout in the semi-finals. Emiliano Martinez was the hero of the night as he saved three spot-kicks to help Argentina progress.

Brazil will be Argentina's toughest opposition at Copa America 2021

Argentina will face their toughest yet as they take on an in-form Brazilian side. Brazil have scored 12 goals in six matches at Copa America 2021 so far and have conceded just two. The eternal rivalry between the two nations will get a new chapter on Sunday and it will be interesting to see who gets to have the last laugh.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five things Argentina need to do to win against Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final.

#5 Quell Brazil's counter-attacking threat

Brazil v Peru - Copa America 2021: Semifinal

Despite all the attacking talent that Brazil have at their disposal, they've taken a rather cautious approach so far at Copa America 2021. Brazil's preferred starting XI features Casemiro and Fred in a double pivot at the heart of midfield.

Danilo and Renan Lodi start as the full-backs but they've not been very adventurous with their forays into the final third. Against Argentina, Brazil will look to make every turnover in possession count. They have a lot of pace in their frontline and have some excellent ball-carriers as well.

Argentina need to be wary of Brazil's ability to break and ensure they have enough bodies behind the ball whenever they lose possession.

Emiliano Martinez spoke about the Brazil attack and the #CopaAmerica final...



"We all know of the powerful Brazil attack: Neymar, Firmino, Richarlison, whoever plays will be great. It's a challenge for me and all the team. We've been waiting for another chance in a final." pic.twitter.com/How1wrmkM8 — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) July 9, 2021

#4 Argentina need to be wary of Brazil's bench strength

Fabinho, Eder Militao and Everton Ribeiro at Copa America 2021

Tite has been wary of Brazil's tendency to be overreliant on Neymar. He has tried to consistently find alternative systems throughout the tournament. The Brazilian manager has rotated his squad and has also used his bench strength quite well.

Brazil have made five substitutions in each game and they usually shake things up entirely across midfield and the frontline. That has helped them dominate teams in the second-half of the matches.

Argentina are not really short on options on the bench either. But they will do well to manage their personnel over the course of the game.

Lucas Paquetá came off the bench to score the only goal of the game and see Brazil through to the #CopaAmerica semi-finals 🇧🇷⚽ pic.twitter.com/XxnsFB0wqH — James Nalton (@JDNalton) July 3, 2021

