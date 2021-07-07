Copa America 2021: 5 best players from the semi-finals

The Copa America 2021 finalists have finally been confirmed. Brazil will face Argentina to decide who lifts the prestigious trophy on July 10.

The semi-finals were action-packed, with world-class quality on display. Two of the best footballers in the world, Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi, led their countries excellently, and will now face each other in the summit clash.

Peru and Colombia fought hard against Brazil and Argentina respectively, but failed to stop them from establishing their dominance. Both the Selecao and the Albiceleste deserve to be the Copa America 2021 finalists and the match-up promises to be an entertaining one.

Here, we look at the five best players from the semi-finals of Copa America 2021.

#5 Lucas Paqueta (Brazil)

Lucas Paqueta in action for Brazil

Lucas Paqueta has been in good form for Brazil at the Copa America 2021, and has now scored two winning goals in the tournament for his country.

The Lyon midfielder scored the only goal of the game against Peru in the Copa America 2021 semi-finals to ensure that Brazil qualified for the finals. With Casemiro and Fred providing defensive cover in midfield, Paqueta flourished in an advanced role against Peru.

The 23-year old also scored the winner against Chile in the quarter-finals. Though he hobbled off towards the end of Brazil's match against Peru, he looks certain to start in the final against Argentina. Paqueta enjoyed a good 2020-21 season with Lyon and has carried that form over to the national side.

#4 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez celebrates after putting Argentina ahead against Colombia

Lautaro Martinez has been the preferred no.9 for Argentina at the Copa America 2021, ahead of the vastly experienced Sergio Aguero.

After a slow start to the tournament, Martinez is now flourishing. He now has three goals in the Copa America 2021, and is second on the goalscorers list in this year's competition, behind Lionel Messi.

Martinez put Argentina ahead against Colombia in the semi-final and converted his penalty with aplomb in the shootout. The 23-year old is regarded as one of the best young forwards in world football and manager Lionel Scaloni's trust in him has been vindicated.

