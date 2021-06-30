Copa America 2021: 5 best defenders in the tournament so far

With the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi performing magic at Copa America 2021, it is understandable that all attention is focused on the attackers.

Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Messi are some of the big names who are taking part at Copa America 2021 and have all performed well. Stopping such forwards is not easy, but a few defenders have impressed with their displays at the tournament.

The usual suspects have once again been in fine form, while a few players have made their names at Copa America 2021. It will not be surprising to see big clubs keeping an eye on such players.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best defenders at Copa America 2021 so far.

#5 Gary Medel (Chile)

Many Chile players in the Copa America 2021 squad are veterans of the game, with Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel and Alexis Sanchez all having more than 100 caps for their country.

Medel has had an interesting career. Premier League fans might remember him for his season-long spell with Cardiff City, but Medel has been a useful player at clubs like Sevilla, Inter Milan and Besiktas. Capable of operating as a centre-back and in midfield, the 33-year old currently plays for Bologna.

+ 1 👊🏽 y más unidos que nunca. Con uno menos y contra todo seguimos luchando. Vamos Chile Carajo. ❤️🇨🇱💪🏼🙏🏼🔥⚽️#GM17#vamoschilecarajo#seleccionchilena pic.twitter.com/8MkRGQVXkQ — Gary Medel (@MedelPitbull) June 21, 2021

At Copa America 2021, Medel has predominantly been utilised as a centre-back, and the former Boca Juniors man has been a consistent presence for Chile once again. Chile have won just one of four games at Copa America 2021, but Medel has played his role well.

#4 Diego Godin (Uruguay)

Like Gary Medel, Diego Godin is a veteran of the game, well renowned for his stint with Atletico Madrid.

During his prime, Godin was regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the game, and it is clear he still has a lot left in the tank. The 35-year old, who made nearly 400 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid, is currently a Cagliari player.

Godin has partnered Jose Gimenez at centre-back at Copa America 2021 for Uruguay.

Contentos por el triunfo, pero sobre todo por las buenas sensaciones como equipo. Vamos por más!!! 🇺🇾💪 #ElEquipoQueNosUne #UruguayNoma pic.twitter.com/FbWc8a1xll — Diego Godín (@diegogodin) June 29, 2021

Godin has 145 caps for his country, and his experience has been key for both club and country over the years. Uruguay have won two of four Copa America 2021 games in the group stage.

