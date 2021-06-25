Copa America 2021: 5 best forwards in the tournament so far

The Euros may be dominating discussions at the moment, but the Copa America 2021 is providing entertainment as well.

Some of the best players in the world, like Neymar, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, are in action at Copa America 2021. With many games still left to go, the quality of the competition is expected to go up another level.

The attacking play has been good to watch at Copa America 2021, with the usual suspects leaving their mark alongside some new names. On that note, let's take a look at the five best forwards at Copa America 2021 thus far.

#5 Ayrton Preciado (Ecuador)

Ayrton Preciado

Ayrton Preciado has played for the likes of Leixoes, Aucas and Emelec. The forward could now make a leap to bigger clubs after excelling for Ecuador at Copa America 2021.

Preciado, who plays for Mexican side Santos Laguna, has scored two goals at Copa America 2021. He netted against Venezuela and Peru and is the top goalscorer at Copa America 2021, alongside big names like Neymar and Eduardo Vargas.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



🇪🇨 Ecuador 2 🆚 2 Perú 🇵🇪



⏱️ 60’

⚽ 🇪🇨 Renato Tapia -e/c- (23’)

⚽ 🇪🇨 Ayrton Preciado (45’+3’)

⚽ 🇵🇪 Gianluca Lapadula (48’)

⚽ 🇵🇪 André Carrillo (53’)#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/kYKYPKxFqh — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 23, 2021

Ecuador are yet to win a game at Copa America 2021, garnering two points in three games so far. Preciado's performances could be key if his country are to proceed to the latter stages of Copa America 2021.

#4 Angel Romero (Paraguay)

Angel Romero

Paraguay have done well at Copa America 2021 so far, having beaten Bolivia and Chile.

Angel Romero has been a key performer for his team. The 28-year-old scored a brace in Paraguay's 3-1 win over Bolivia and has started two of three games at Copa America 2021. Romero plays for San Lorenzo and has previously played for Cerro Porteno and Corinthians.

ARGENTINA LIDERA 🔝



Las posiciones del Grupo A, luego de la cuarta fecha de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 🏆 🇦🇷🇵🇾🇨🇱🇺🇾🇧🇴#VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/e9KskRKh14 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 25, 2021

Paraguay are currently second in their Copa America 2021 group, one point behind group leaders Argentina. Apart from Romero, they boast names like Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena in their ranks.

