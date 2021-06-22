Copa America 2021: 5 best players in the tournament so far

The UEFA Euro 2020 might be attracting a lot of attention, but Copa America 2021 has provided viewers with a lot of entertainment as well.

Some of the biggest names in football like Lionel Messi and Neymar, have been in stellar form for their respective countries at Copa America 2021. There have been some stunning performances and results.

While managers wary of over-utilising their players after a gruelling season of club football, there have been quite a few standout performers so far at the competition. Many more such performances are expected over the next few weeks.

We look at the 5 best players at Copa America 2021 so far.

#5 Casemiro (Brazil)

One of the best defensive midfielders in world football, Casemiro gave a glimpse of his world-class quality in Brazil's Copa America 2021 game against Venezuela.

The 29-year old partnered Lyon's Lucas Paqueta and Manchester United's Fred in midfield, and his defensive nous was crucial. Fred, in particular, enjoyed a good game against Venezuela, and much of it was down to Casemiro taking up the bulk of the defensive work.

Casemiro's quality is undeniable, but manager Tite decided to try Liverpool's Fabinho in Brazil's next Copa America 2021 game against Peru. Fabinho did well as well, but Casemiro will surely be Brazil's starting defensive midfielder in the near future.

#4 Eduardo Vargas (Chile)

Eduardo Vargas is one of those players who always seem to perform at the international level.

Vargas is a well-travelled player, having represented clubs like Napoli, Gremio, Valencia, Queens Park Rangers and Hoffenheim. While he remains an inconsistent performer at club level, Vargas has always been at his very best for Chile.

14 - Eduardo Vargas has scored his 14th goal in the Copa América: he's the fifth joint-most scorer in the tournament, tied with Paolo Guerrero and with three goals less than Zizinho and Norberto Méndez (17), the top scorers. Turbo. pic.twitter.com/spyaNJPm7W — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) June 21, 2021

At Copa America 2021, it has been no different. The 31-year old scored the equaliser for Chile against Argentina, and put his country ahead against Uruguay. He is currently the top goalscorer at Copa America 2021, and could reach 100 caps for Chile during the tournament.

