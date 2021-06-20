Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

The beauty of Euro 2020 in the current climate is that we’re celebrating 60 years of the tournament by playing games across 11 different countries. Full credit to UEFA for organizing the whole thing, the opportunity to host games across the continent gives a lot of countries a chance to be involved. It’s all really beautiful. I was involved in the Euro 2020 launch which happened about four years ago and it’s been nice seeing the whole tournament take shape over the last week or so.

Portugal are the defending champions and are obviously one of the favorites to win Euro 2020, but we’re no closer to finding out who’ll win the competition. My job as a pundit is to look at all the teams in close focus and analyze which one of them can come out on top, but if we know which team is going to win, we wouldn’t even need to play! We can just hand them the trophy and move on.

One thing I’ve observed is that over the years, eight teams have won all their group stage games, but only one of them has gone on to win the tournament - Spain in 2008. Momentum is a very commonly used phrase in the world of football, but it’s the separation time between games that will influence proceedings the most. You can win all your group games in Euro 2020 and gather a lot of momentum as you do so, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to win the competition.

You have to learn day on day and keep on improving as games come thick and fast - this applies to managers as well as players. Before I rank the top five favorites for Euro 2020, I’d like to apologize to England as Gareth Southgate and co are not first on my list. It goes without saying that I’m an England fan, but I see some of the other sides at Euro 2020 and think they could be stronger at this point in time.

On that note, here are my top five favorites to win Euro 2020 ahead of what promises to be an intriguing few weeks.

#5 England

England v Scotland - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

I write this after England’s 0-0 draw against Scotland, but as I said before, you don’t need to win every group stage game to win the competition. You could even argue that England drawing is a result that was needed, so that they can re-evaluate ahead of the knockout stages. You look at the squad and it’s clear that they are more than capable of winning football matches. They won’t be overconfident about their abilities, but they did do a few things right in the draw against Scotland that took them a step closer to the Euro 2020 knockouts.

There is quality across the squad and they’ve got important players like Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson returning to full fitness. I met some of the players before the tournament and the feeling I got from the interaction was so, so good. They are such a wonderful bunch and I have reason to believe that the squad has a wonderful balance and harmony.

If this is what the camp is like currently, the harmony will get them to a place where they need to be ahead of the Czech Republic game. They have players like Kalvin Phillips, who was outstanding against Croatia, but it was a slightly different game against Scotland. He wasn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination, but expectations have naturally increased since his showing against Croatia in England’s Euro 2020 opener.

Another player who I really like is Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest player in the history of the European Championships for England when he came on as a substitute in their first game. The important thing to note is that unlike the years that have gone by, where you’ve looked at the likes of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney and thought he is the player, England don’t have that at the moment. They don’t have someone who they look at as the savior, so the load is shared amongst the squad at Euro 2020.

We need you.



All of us. All of you. pic.twitter.com/VtQ1quXpvg — England (@England) June 12, 2021

Furthermore, if they top the group, they will come up against the third-placed team from Group F, which is likely to be one of France, Germany or Portugal. That obviously isn’t the best draw on paper, but England will embrace it.

If you’re facing one of the big boys at some point, you might as well knock them out in the Round of 16, as opposed to meeting them later in the competition. When I won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008, we beat Manchester United in the quarterfinals and that set the tone for the games that followed. The fact that we eliminated the biggest threat gave us a lot of confidence, and England could look to do the same if the draw works out that way.

You can’t plan for the perfect victory, but they play just one game away from Wembley and will look to make it count. It’ll be interesting to see what Gareth Southgate does for the last group stage game against the Czech Republic.

Will he look to change it up after his attack misfired against Scotland? Only time will tell.

Also read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions at Euro 2020

#4 Portugal

Portugal v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

The reigning European champions, Portugal, are a fascinating team. Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly their talisman, but you take him out and they are still a fantastic side with quality players across the pitch. The mixture of talent from across the football spectrum epitomizes Euro 2020 and the teams taking part in the competition.

We have to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and his record-breaking feats. He is so close to becoming the most decorated goalscorer in the history of international football. Add the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Diogo Jota, who are all coming on the back of outstanding seasons for their respective clubs - that’s a team that can go toe to toe with any other side in the competition.

19 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 19th goal at the World Cup and European Championships combined; no European player has ever scored more across the two competitions (level with Miroslav Klose). Incredible. #POR #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ANg448f2xz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2021

Portugal recorded just one win in normal time at Euro 2016, which is absolutely staggering considering they went all the way. They were the best team that year because they won the competition, you can’t argue with the fact that they were crowned champions. Their squad wasn’t as good as it is now, but that’s a testament to their determination and organization.

When Cristiano Ronaldo came off in the Euro 2016 final, a lot of people wrote them off and thought they wouldn’t win it because their talisman was subbed off, injured. However, they proved that they are more about combined quality than over-dependence on one player. Portugal don’t play the best football, but the only thing that matters in a major tournament is winning.

Greece defied the odds in 2004 and shook the world to win the competition, but they didn’t do so by playing the best football. It was more about stubbornness and wanting to win at all costs, and in my opinion, Portugal are of the same ilk.

A lot of players from their European Championship-winning squad in 2016 are still in the mix and they know how to win without being the most exciting team in the competition. They are definitely one of the favorites at Euro 2020 for me, the 4-2 defeat to Germany notwithstanding.

Also read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of Euro 2020 so far

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin