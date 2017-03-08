5 things Barcelona have to do to beat Paris Saint-German

Can Barcelona create history and make it into the Last 16 of the Champions League?

@falsewinger by Sripad Opinion 08 Mar 2017, 13:56 IST

Can they do the impossible?

History awaits Barcelona tonight as they take on Paris Saint-German in the 2nd leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Catalan side are 4-0 down and need to win by a five-goal margin to proceed to the next round.

Making it to the next round after losing the first tie 4-0 has never happened before in the history of the Champions League. For Barcelona to create history and become the first team to do so, here's what we think they have to do:

#5 - Early Goal

"There’s only one moment in which you can arrive in time. If you’re not there, you’re either too early or too late." - Johan Cruyff

90 minutes. That's all Barcelona have to score at least four goals without conceding one to have any chance of making it into the Last 8 of the Champions League this season. To get the momentum going, they need an early goal.

Scoring early goals is not something Barcelona are unfamiliar of. Messi scored within 5 minutes against AC Milan back in 2012 when they were trailing by 2-0 from the first leg. They just need to replicate the same tonight as well.

If not in the first 5 minutes, a goal before 15th minute is crucial. If the La Liga giants don't get a goal before that, PSG will have the upper hand and also become more and more confident.

In the three home matches during the group stage, Lionel Messi has scored in the 3rd, 16th and the 17th minute. A repeat of this and Barcelona will have the tides turned. PSG will be under a lot of pressure, and the Catalan giants can capitalise on it with ease.