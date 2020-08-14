5 things Barcelona need to do against Bayern Munich tonight | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are set to lock horns in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League at the Estádio da Luz in Portugal. Both sides are European heavyweights and share a rich history in the competition as they look to pip one another for a place in the semis.

Bayern Munich have been unstoppable since the restart and romped to their eighth successive Bundesliga crown. In the Champions League, they brushed aside Chelsea in the Round of 16 with a comprehensive 7-1 victory on aggregate.

Barcelona, on the other hand, surrendered the La Liga title to Real Madrid and had to be on their toes to see off a stubborn Napoli side in the previous round. The Catalans registered a 4-2 victory over two legs against the Serie A outfit and are set to face one of the most feared teams in world football currently.

Barcelona vs. Bayern.



Pedigree meets pedigree in the #UCL quarters ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/f9IDPVEkOf — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 8, 2020

Both sides have talked the talk in the build-up to the game and that has seemingly added more spice to what promises to be an intriguing battle between two fantastic teams.

Barcelona will look to finish an underwhelming season on a high and win their first Champions League title since 2015, while Bayern Munich are looking to complete an unprecedented treble after winning the Bundesliga and the DfB Pokal.

On that note, here are five things Barcelona need to do to beat a star-studded Bayern Munich side and make it through to the semi-finals.

#5 Nullify Thomas Muller's threat

Muller is enjoying one of his best season of his professional career

Thomas Muller has enjoyed a stunning renaissance under Hansi Flick and is one the most vital cogs of this Bayern Munich side. Stationed in a free role behind Robert Lewandowski in a 4-2-3-1, Muller is often tasked with acting as the link between the midfield and the attack.

Over the years, his unique skill-set has seen him flourish in such a role and this season, he has seemingly rolled back the years and delivered a series of eye-catching performances for the Bavarian giants.

Barcelona cannot afford too much room for the 30-year-old to operate in full flow and will need to nullify his threat in and around the penalty area. Muller's clever movement and deftness in key attacking areas are important features of Bayern's philosophy and Barcelona have their work cut out to prevent the German from influencing the game.

#4 Be wary of Bayern Munich's counter-attacking prowess

Gnabry and Davies are two important players for Bayern Munich

With Serge Gnabry on one flank and one of Ivan Perisic or Kingsley Coman on the other, Bayern Munich are blessed with devastating pace and can torment any team on the break.

Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies is also a threat in such situations, with the young speedster establishing himself as one of the quickest players in the game currently.

Barcelona have not defended as well as they'd have liked this season and could be blown away by the pace and direct running of the Bayern Munich wingers. Assuming Barcelona's manager Quique Setien starts with a 4-3-3, the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Sergi Roberto will need to cover ground in midfield adequately and prevent balls from being played in to the runners.

Alphonso Davies will take care of Lionel Messi, according to Bayern's CEO 👀 pic.twitter.com/F1ZRG8Ej5M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 13, 2020

Nelson Semedo and Jordi Alba will also have to be on the top of their games to contain the Bayern Munich front three, while Antoine Griezmann would have to ensure that he tracks back to help out defensively like he has done so several times in the past.

