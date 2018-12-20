5 things Barcelona need to do in order to win trophies this season

Messi has once again been Barca's go-to guy

It has been an odd sort of season for the Blaugrana. Atop the LaLiga table (3 points ahead of Sevilla), the team qualified easily for the second round of the UEFA Champions League where they will take on Olympique Lyonnais.

As always, Lionel Messi has been at the heart of everything the team has done with 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. Luis Suarez has also been good for the side alongside stalwarts like Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets amongst others.

The players brought in have also contributed to the team's good start. Clement Lenglet has ably deputized for Samuel Umiti who has had an injury-plagued campaign. Arturo Vidal has not had as much playing time as he would have liked. However, on the occasions he has played, he has added flair, speed, technique and an edge to the team.

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo has been the shining new buy. His poise, use of the ball, intelligence and work ethic has drawn favourable comparisons with Barca legend, Xavi.

With the team firmly in the hunt for all titles, here is a look at what needs to be done:

#5 Get another centre-back

Murillo is one of the centre-backs Barca are said to be watching

Manager, Ernesto Valverde has greatly improved Barca's defensive record ever since he came in. His work in training and set-up has made the team less flamboyant than in previous years.

However, it has led to more solidity at the back. No longer are Cules afraid of conceding a basketful of goals (like it was in the latter days of the Luis Enrique-era).

The 19 goals the team has conceded in league football this season is symptomatic of the step-up in attacking verve among LaLiga's lesser lights. However, it is not a record that Valverde likes and it will need to change soon.

Pique, Umtiti and Lenglet have seen a lot of game time this season. However, Thomas Vermaelen's continuous injuries mean the team is short-staffed in central defence.

A right-footed centre-back should be a priority. Rumours linking the likes of Jeison Murillo (Valencia CF) and Martin Skrtel (Fenerbache) as potential loanees in January is a step in the right direction.

