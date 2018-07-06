Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things Bayern Munich must do to win the Champions League

Ishan Salhotra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.34K   //    06 Jul 2018, 18:45 IST

Over the past 5 years, Bayern Munich have struggled in the Champions League. Whilst their competitors Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have reached the finals on multiple occasions, Bayern have failed to impress, often falling in the quarter-final stage.

They have been knocked out twice in the last 2 years by Real Madrid. If Bayern are to change their luck and win the treble or the Champions league which they last won in 2013, they must make the following changes.

#5 Appoint a good captain

Germany v Brazil - International Friendly
Bayern haven't replaced Lahm in the dressing room

Back in 2013, Bayern Munich had a captain like no other, Philipp Lahm. Described by Pep Guardiola as the most intelligent player he has ever coached, Lahm was instrumental in helping Bayern win the Champions League not just through his footballing skills that revolutionised the game but also through his leadership skills that were crucial in bringing the team together.

After his unexpected retirement, Bayern have failed to find a true leader. Whilst it can be agreed that current Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was out for almost the entire campaign of 2017-18 and his effectiveness as a captain wasn't fully tested, it is important that Bayern identify someone who can try and fill in the shoes of Lahm. 

The importance of a good captain can be seen through the role that Sergio Ramos has played for 3-time consecutive winners of the Champions League, Real Madrid.

Bundesliga 2017-18 FC Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Arjen Robben Niko Kovac
