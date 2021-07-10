5 things Brazil need to do to win against Argentina | Copa America 2021 final

Brazil will take on Argentina in the Copa America 2021 showdown at the Maracana on Saturday.

It's not been the most exciting Copa America we've seen in recent times but the final could very well prove to be the redeeming factor. Defending champions Brazil have their work cut out against an Argentinian side that looks determined to go all the way.

The game will feature several key battles and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top. Brazil cruised to the knockout stages, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two in four group stage games.

Brazil have not been at their freescoring best in the Copa America 2021 knockout stages

They've slowed down a bit since but were still able to register back-to-back 1-0 wins in the quarter-finals and semi-finals against Chile and Peru respectively. Argentina will undoubtedly be their toughest opposition yet at Copa America 2021 and the final will be an exciting encounter.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five things that Brazil need to do to win against Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final.

#5 To not be overreliant on Neymar

Tite has done a great job at managing the personnel at his disposal. He has been cautious about his team being overreliant on Neymar and has been proactive about testing out alternative systems.

He used Gabriel Jesus as a winger at the Copa America 2021 and has used the likes of Roberto Firmino, Richarlison and Gabriel Barbosa as strikers.

The Selecao have found a resourceful box-to-box midfielder in Lucas Paqueta. The 23-year-old scored the winning goals in the quarter-finals and semi-finals against Chile and Peru respectively.

With the responsibility being shared, Neymar has been able to express himself more and he does not seem bogged down by the weight of expectations. Brazil need more of that in the final against Argentina.

#4 Wise use of substitutions

Brazil v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America 2021

Brazil have scored in every single match up to this point and that has a lot to do with how Tite has used his substitutions. He has used five substitutions per game and has been quite bold about shaking things up and changing the dynamic of the game by introducing fresh legs.

Brazil have incredible bench strength and the use of substitutes has helped them gain the upperhand over their opposition in the second-half of matches. Brazil have dominated games when the opposition starts to tire out and they should try out their tested formula in the Copa America 2021 final as well.

