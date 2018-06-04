5 Things Chelsea need to do in 2018/19

If Chelsea want to avoid a repeat of last season, they need to do these 5 things to stay on top.

Sarthak Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 19:46 IST 5.42K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Despite FA Cup success Chelsea are in huge crisis.

Since Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea they have enjoyed the best success in their history. But right now under his ownership, the club is in a state of crisis. The Blues are not only facing one problem but many and their Russian Billionaire owner is clearly not helping them.

They want to sack Antonio Conte, but if they do they will have to pay him his compensation package which Chelsea are unwilling to pay. They are also without a director since the departure of Michael Emenalo.

They wanted to appoint Saari as their new manager, they agreed all the terms with him, but they could not do this without paying Napoli his release clause. While they are looking for other candidates but many of them are not good enough.

The future of superstar players like Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois is still unclear whether they will sign new contracts or not. Chelsea despite having Champions League football struggled really badly in the transfer market and it seems like they won't be able to compete with the Manchester Clubs in the transfer market.

While their plans for stadium redevelopment and Abramovich's visa issues have been a constant source of worry for Chelsea fans.

But if Chelsea want to regain their supremacy and once again establish themselves as one of the top clubs in Europe they will have to work hard for it and here are 5 Things Chelsea need to do next season:

#1 Make Stamford Bridge a daunting place to visit

Many teams managed to take points away from Stamford Bridge.

Every top team has one strong point that is taking points from them at their job is a very difficult task. Last season when Chelsea were Champions they lost just two games at home. While Machester City only lost one game in the Premier League this season.

For any team coming home to a big team, there is always some fear because big teams are always strong at home. But Chelsea this season were very poor at Stamford Bridge, losing to Bournemouth, Burnley, and Spurs, while sides like Leicester, Huddersfield, and West Ham managed to take a point away.

For Chelsea to be again at their best they need to make Stamford Bridge a daunting place for opponents to visit and bring back the fear factor to the place. In 2014/15 when they won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup they only lost one game at Stamford Bridge in all competitions.

While 2016/17 season when they again lifted the title they just lost two games at home. Whoever takes the hot seat at Stamford Bridge needs Chelsea to go on run like they did under Jose when after 78 games they finally lost a game at Stamford Bridge with Jose Mourinho as their manager.

Chelsea will clearly need their fans to help in the situation as they have been often accused of not creating a good atmosphere for their own team.