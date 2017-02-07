5 things you didn't know about Gabriel Jesus

A peek inside the Brazilian's life till now

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 20:43 IST

The name on everyone’s lips these days is Gabriel Jesus. The teenage starlet has had a stunning start to his Premier League career with Manchester City and may have already won over manager Pep Guardiola, who has started him twice over experienced striker Sergio Aguero.

The Brazilian had long been on the radars of several top clubs but ultimately rejected Barcelona for Manchester City since he wanted to play under Pep Guardiola who has a proven track record of developing youngsters. Jesus has lit up the Premier League in just 3 appearances for the Citizens and the future looks bright for this youngster.

Jesus arrived at Manchester City from Brazilian club Palmeiras where he got his big break in professional football. As a child, Jesus like most other Brazilians started off as a street football player only to climb up the ladder and step into pro football. His arrival in England has been nothing less than marvellous. A poor boy who survived on food packets has now become one of the biggest teenage prospects in world football.

Let’s take a look at 5 interesting things you probably didn’t know about Gabriel Jesus:

#1 The #33 jersey

The #33 holds great significance in Jesus’ life

One of the Brazilian’s demands, when he arrived at Manchester City, was to get the #33 shirt. The player donned the same number at Palmeiras and wanted to continue with it at Manchester City as well. The number certainly is not the most wanted in the world of football and nobody really knew what the reason was.

However, it has now been revealed that Gabriel Jesus is from a very religious family and the number is a tribute to Jesus Christ. It is widely believed that 33 was the age at which Jesus Christ was crucified and Gabriel’s faith in God ultimately lead him to chose the #33 shirt. We hope that his faith in God repays back in the form of more great performances by this youngster.