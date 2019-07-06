5 things Frank Lampard must do as Chelsea's manager

Lampard had a good first season in management in charge of Derby County

After leaving the club in 2014, Frank Lampard is back at Chelsea. A few days ago, he was announced as the club’s new manager, just one year after taking his first managerial post at Championship side Derby County.

Lampard replaces Maurizio Sarri, who was in charge at Stamford Bridge for just a year, before returning to Italy to take over at Juventus. The 60-year-old often divided opinion at Chelsea, but finished third in the Premier League, securing Champions League football, as well as winning the Europa League.

Without a doubt, Lampard is one of the greatest players to have played for Chelsea. Between 2001 and 2014, the midfielder played over 600 times for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 211 goals, making him the highest goalscorer in the club’s history.

He was a key member of what was the most successful period in Chelsea’s history. He won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and captained the side on the night they won their Champions League title against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Now the 41-year-old must prove himself as a manager at Chelsea. Last season at Derby, he finished sixth in the Championship, leading them to the play-off final, where they were beaten by Aston Villa.

There will certainly be challenges for Lampard in the coming season. Chelsea are currently under a transfer ban, and have just sold Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, a man who was vital to their success last season. Here are five things Lampard must do as Chelsea's manager.

#1 Get the best out of N’Golo Kante

Kante has been one of Chelsea's most consistent performers over the last few seasons

N’Golo Kante has been a revelation in English football since joining Leicester City from Caen in 2015. He was a vital part of Leicester City’s extraordinary run for the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season. Thereafter, he moved to Chelsea and lifted the league again the following season, for which he was named PFA Player of the Year. He also won the World Cup with France in 2018 and is still one of the league’s finest midfielders.

Last season, Maurizio Sarri played Kante in an unfamiliar more advanced midfield role, while using Jorginho at the base of his midfield three. There was some debate as to whether this got the best out of Kante, even though he grew into the role as the season went on. Lampard must now decide whether he wants to try and play Kante in a more defensive role to get the best out of him or experiment something new.

