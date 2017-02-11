5 things Jurgen Klopp needs to do to ensure Liverpool are title contenders next season

It's that time of the year when you hear most Liverpool fans claim that "next year will be our year"

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Opinion 11 Feb 2017, 20:20 IST

Klopp’s side faltered at the start of this year

After having had a great start to the season, Liverpool have endured a tough last month and have fallen down the pecking order on the Premier League table. They have been knocked out of the League Cup by Southampton, have had their FA Cup ambitions thrown out of the window by Wolverhampton Wanderers, and currently sit in 5th spot in the league.

Given their recent troubles, the Reds are mostly out of the reckoning for the Premier League title for yet another season and the Merseysiders will have to go back to the drawing board yet again in search of glory when the season ends.

While the next season is still months away, Klopp may need to do over the course of the next few months to help his side become title contenders for the upcoming season.

#1 Qualify for the UEFA Champions League

The KOP would love to see European nights back at Anfield

Having been knocked out of all the Cup competitions and practically out of the reckoning for the Premier League title, it is a necessity that the Reds qualify for the upcoming season of the UEFA Champions League. While the financial benefits that arise out of qualifying for Europe’s elite competition would suffice as motivation, we believe it is the attraction of competing in the competition that would really benefit the club.

After being a regular feature in the competition for several years, Liverpool have sporadically been involved in the competition and that has severely affected their ability to attract quality players from England and abroad. They might not be in the Top 4 at the moment, but this Klopp led side has shown the capability to destroy oppositions on numerous occasions in the past and the need of the hour is to prioritise on their league position, a proposition not made very tough by their non-involvement in other competitions.

Should they qualify, they will find themselves in a better position financially and could woo fine talents from around the world, and bring back those glorious European nights at Anfield!