5 things you should know about new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager. The current Ajax head coach will assume duties at Old Trafford after the end of the ongoing campaign.

The Dutchman will become United's fifth full-time manager in a decade following the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. One could argue that the challenge facing Ten Hag is the most difficult so far, with the gulf in class between United and their domestic rivals continuing to grow.

Manchester United's deficiencies were ruthlessly exposed by Liverpool just a few days ago. Jurgen Klopp's men hammered the Red Devils 4-0, highlighting the fact that the current Manchester United squad is simply not good enough.

A quick look at new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's coaching career so far

Erik ten Hag's short yet bright managerial career so far suggests he is capable of turning the tide at Old Trafford. His first role as head coach came in 2012 with Dutch club Go Ahead Eagles. That was followed by a two-year stint at Bayern Munich's reserve team and a three-year spell at Utrecht in the Netherlands.

The 52-year-old Dutchman is best known for his ongoing spell at Eredivisie giants Ajax, whom he joined in 2017. Ten Hag has led the club to two league titles, two KNVB Cups and two Johan Cryuff Shield triumphs. His Ajax side were at the top of the league before the 2019-20 Eredivise season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Squawka @Squawka Erik ten Hag's record as Ajax manager:



◉ 210 games

◉ 155 wins

◉ 74% win rate

◉ 4 trophies

◉ 576 goals scored

◎ 2.74 per game

◉ 178 goals conceded

◎ 0.85 per game



They are currently four points clear atop the league table with five league games to go and are favourites to clinch the 2021-22 title. Ajax also embarked on a memorable run to the semi-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League under Ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at five interesting facts about Manchester United's latest permanent boss:

#5 Erik ten Hag is the quickest manager to reach 100 wins with Ajax

Erik ten Hag looks on during a game.

Ajax have a storied history and have been coached by some of the greatest minds in the history of the sport. Johan Cryuff, Rinus Michels, Louis van Gaal, Jack Reynolds and Leo Beenhakker are a few of the big names who have graced the Dutch club's dugout.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad This was the 100th Eredivisie win of Erik ten Hag as Ajax manager (after 128 games).



No other manager has ever reached 100 Eredivisie wins with 1 club faster. This was the 100th Eredivisie win of Erik ten Hag as Ajax manager (after 128 games). No other manager has ever reached 100 Eredivisie wins with 1 club faster. https://t.co/Jmna8nZmJV

Ajax's numbers under Erik ten Hag, though, are remarkably impressive. He needed just 128 games to hit 100 wins with the club, setting a new record in the process. Interestingly, the previous holder of the record was former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal, who took 137 games to rack up a century of wins.

#4 Erik ten Hag was a defender during his playing career

Ten Hag looks on against his former team Twente.

Before entering the world of management, Erik ten Hag enjoyed a modest playing career that lasted from 1989 to 2002. The Dutchman operated at centre-back and was known for his intelligent reading of the game.

He played 31 games for Utrecht, whom he would eventually go on to coach but made his name at FC Twente, playing 248 games. Ten Hag never represented the national team and won one trophy in his career - the 2002 KNVB Cup with Twente.

#3 Outside of football, dancing is one of Erik ten Hag's passions

Ajax's Dusan Tadic (right) celebrates the team's KNVB Cup win as Ten Hag (right) looks on.

As a child, Erik ten Hag was reportedly obsessed with football and dancing. He was raised in the town of Haaksbergen, which is located in the Twente region of eastern Netherlands.

Although his footballing talent was apparent from a young age, the Dutchman was also an enthusiastic dancer and attended several professional dance classes. In recent years, Manchester United's dressing room has been graced by its fair share of dance enthusiasts, such as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

With the duo out of contract this summer, though, it is unlikely they will be around for too long once Ten Hag arrives at Old Trafford.

#2 Erik ten Hag's teams have never finished lower than sixth in the league

The new Manchester United boss during a Champions League game

Ten Hag's teams have done remarkably well in league competitions over the course of his coaching career. The lowest league finish of his managerial career came with the Go Ahead Eagles in his debut season as head coach; they finished sixth before eventually securing promotion to the Eredivisie.

Breaking The Lines @BTLvid



takes a look at the tactics behind Ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3 hybrid system.



breakingthelines.com/tactical-analy… Three years after nearly advancing to the Champions League Final, Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax are clicking on all cylinders and look better than ever. @MrArhumSiddiqui takes a look at the tactics behind Ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3 hybrid system. Three years after nearly advancing to the Champions League Final, Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax are clicking on all cylinders and look better than ever.@MrArhumSiddiqui takes a look at the tactics behind Ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 / 4-3-3 hybrid system.breakingthelines.com/tactical-analy… https://t.co/6jE5Fehs7Z

As far as the top flight is concerned, Ten Hag's lowest finish in the Eredivisie came with Utrecht in 2015-16. They secured the fifth spot in his first year with the club.

#1 Erik ten Hag worked with Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich

Erik ten Hag at a press conference ahead of a game against Bayern Munich

Erik ten Hag spent two years in Germany while managing Bayern Munich's reserve team, winning 48 of his 72 games in charge. During that time, he got the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola, who is now Manchester City's head coach.

The Spaniard is widely acknowledged as one of the most influential managers in the sport. Guardiola's attacking, possession-based system has inspired numerous coaches, including Ten Hag. In February 2019, the Dutchman said:

“I learned a lot from Guardiola. His philosophy is sensational; what he did in Barcelona, Bayern and now with Manchester City, that attacking and attractive style sees him win a lot. It’s this structure that I’ve tried to implement with Ajax.”

Glimpses of Guardiola's philosophy are visible in Ten Hag's Ajax, who play a fluid and fast-paced brand of proactive football.

