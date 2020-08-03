5 things we learned from Arsenal's FA Cup win against Chelsea

Arsenal were crowned the FA Cup champions in the 2019/20 edition of the competition as a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped them to a 2-1 over Chelsea. It was Mikel Arteta's first piece of silverware as the Arsenal manager as the Gunners lifted a record 14th FA Cup title.

Frank Lampard also had a chance to win his first trophy as a manager but Aubameyang's heroics made sure that he has to wait a bit longer for that.

In the FA Cup final, Chelsea took the lead in the first half thanks to a Christian Pulisic goal. But Arsenal responded well by keeping a tight shape, and Aubameyang constantly gave Chelsea's defence problems with his marauding runs.

In the 28th minute, Cesar Azpilicueta fouled Aubameyang in the Chelsea box, and the Gabon international stepped up to convert the enusing penalty to restore parity.

Arsenal were now on the ascendancy, pressing more and looking to threaten a second goal as the first half ended without any further goals from either team.

In the second half, Frank Lampard's side started to play better but another Aubameyang goal gave Arsenal the lead against the run of play. To compound matters for Chelsea, Mateo Kovacic was sent off, and Arsenal rode their numerical superiority to see out the win.

On that note, we take a look at five things we learned from the 2019-20 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

#1: The dubious calls of English referees and VAR

Arsene Wenger once said that "not one English referee will go to the World Cup" in 2017. What he said almost three years ago still holds relevance now.

The VAR was introduced to help referees with their decisions. However, the level of referring has continued to be dreadful, and the VAR has hardly been of any help.

It is not for the first time that VAR has provided controversial decisions. In the 2019-20 FA Cup final as well, there was one such instance.

It could be clearly seen that Granit Xhaka made the most of a 50-50 challenge with Mateo Kovacic. Any spectator watching the game on the TV screen could tell that there was hardly anything in it.

The referees in charge of the VAR could have at least told the game's referee Anthony Taylor that there was no need to give Kovacic a second yellow, which turned into a red card. Any man of ordinary prudence could tell there was nothing in that challenge except for the two VAR referees.

The Pierre-Emerick Aubameynag penalty was another debatable call. Cesar Azpilicueta's hands were on Aubameyang's shoulder. But on a closer look, it could be seen that the Spaniard never really pushed Aubemeyang too hard for the latter to fall to the ground. Football is a contact game, and the moment Aubameyang realised that the goalscoring chance had gone, he fell to the ground.

In the build up to Arsenal's second goal, Hector Bellerin clearly fouled Andreas Christensen, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Chelsea had a chance late in the second half but Emiliano Martinez managed to clear the long ball. However, in the process, the Arsenal goalkeeper handled the ball outside the box, which should have resulted in a red card for him.

#2: Aubmeyang might have had his last hurray with Arsenal

At the age of 31, the Gabon international can still play at the highest level for another three years. Though the Arsenal project under Mikel Arteta looks exciting, Aubameyang would want to join a team where he can win the big trophies.

Like any top player, he aspires to play in the Champions League, but so far the Gunners have only been able to offer him Europa League football. This season as well, Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League and only managed to qualify for the Europa League following their the FA Cup victory.

The former Dortmund striker is now in the final year of his contract with Arsenal. The Arsenal fans would not want a repeat of an Alexis Sanchez-like situation with Aubameyang.

Mikel Arteta would definitely like to have Aubameyang at the club as he has been good for the Gunners in recent times. But it would probably be in the best interests of the club as well as the player to sell him in this transfer window if he refuses to extend his contract at Arsenal.