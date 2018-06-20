Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from the first round of matches

The FIFA World Cup has been a blast, here are 5 of the things we have learned from the first round of matches

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2018, 19:46 IST
565

Germany v Mexico: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
The Mexicans have exemplified the fighting spirit at Russia 2018

It has been an amazing World Cup so far and promises to get even better as the pressure increases.

While there were a lot of doubts about Russia's capacity to host the World Cup successfully and other envisaged off-field issues, it has been one that has gone superbly with little in the way of unpleasant off-field incidents.

The football on show has been pleasantly good with the so-called smaller teams refusing to roll over and die. The favoured nations: Brazil, Argentina, defending champions Germany France, among others, now know that they are not going to have it all their way.

There have been some very interesting tactical variations, formations, and displays as well with coaches being bold enough to try different things.

Here are 5 things that have been learned about the World Cup so far:

#5 The smaller teams are showing zero fear

It has been a fantastic tournament so far and a lot of this has been down to the so-called smaller teams showing no fear.

Mexico's win over Germany highlighted this most effectively as Carlos Osorio's all-out, gegenpressing style suffocated a lethargic DieMannschaft and made the defending champions look very ordinary. Switzerland produced a very disciplined display against the Canarinho of Brazil with Valon Behrami doing a majestic job of man-marking Neymar.

One of the most interesting features of these so-called "smaller teams" performances has been the tactical discipline in defending and not allowing the big name teams/stars to get opportunities.

Against Argentina, Iceland had a "box-defence" system that saw at least two players shadowing every move made by Lionel Messi forcing the G.O.A.T to drop deep into midfield where he became less effective. Australia's zonal defensive formation frustrated a very poor Les Bleus side ( it took an own-goal for the French to triumph).

The second round of games promises to follow the same pattern as the bravery and savvy exploits of the Mundial's lesser-lights are expected to continue

Also Read: The unfancied teams that could cause a shock at Russia 2018

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Germany Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team
World Cup 2018: 3 things you might have missed from the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 group stage matches to look forward to
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Revisiting the past performances of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 major shocks we could witness in Russia
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 Records that might be broken
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the last edition of the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 mouthwatering games in the group stages
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams that deserved to win the FIFA...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 biggest snubs in national squads
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
Today DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Today FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Today ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
Tomorrow BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Tomorrow SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us