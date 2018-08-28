5 things learned from week 3 of the Premier League

More Pressure on Jose Mourinho

Manchester City dropped points! How often do you get a chance to say that? That was arguably the biggest story of the Premier League this weekend. The Premier League winners were held by the Championship winners 1-1 at Molineux Stadium.

In the other games, Liverpool made it three wins in three as they beat Brighton 1-0 at Anfield, Unai Emery picked his first points as Arsenal manager by beating West Ham 3-1, Everton and Bournemouth played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Vitality Stadium, and Cardiff once again failed to take advantage of the extra man as they were held 0-0 at Huddersfield.

Here are 5 talking points from week 3.

#1 Unlucky Manchester City

Boly's goal was clearly a handball

What can you do when the whole universe comes together to plot against you? That must be how Manchester City fans felt this week. They were held 1-1 by newcomers Wolves who got plenty of assistance from the referee.

First, Willy Boly clearly handled the ball, and a few minutes later, they were denied a clear penalty. But thankfully, Aymeric Laporte's header in the 69th minute saved the day for The Citizens. Other than bad decisions from the referee, Wolves keeper Rui Patricio also stood in the way of Manchester City and 3 points.

After this week, the City fans will have a strong case for VAR.

#2 First points for Unai Emery

Unai Emery has his first win as Arsenal manager

Emery’s introduction to Premier League action has been harsh. Brought in to replace Arsene Wenger, there was no doubt he had a tough job at hand. The fixtures didn’t help his cause either. He had to face Chelsea and Manchester City in his first two games.

His team lost both games, and critics were starting to turn on him. But any such doubt was put to bed on Saturday after Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 comfortably at the Emirates stadium.

The away side took the lead in the 25th minute through Marko Arnautović, but the hosts responded quickly through Nacho Monreal. Two second half goals - an own goal from summer signing Issa Diop, and a goal from Danny Welbeck earned Emery his first win as the Arsenal manager. The Spaniard will be looking for more of the same through the season.

