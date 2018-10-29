×
5 things Leicester City fans won't forget about Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
291   //    29 Oct 2018, 19:04 IST

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter crashed down near his famous King Power Stadium one hour after the game against West Ham United on Saturday night. Last night Leicester City confirmed that the owner of the English outfit along with another four on board have passed away in this horrific manner.

Late Vichai not only contributed towards the club's success but also built a strong bond with the whole city by contributing money to numerous charities in the last eight years.

He built a fantastic relationship with the players, staffs and fans during his stint as the owner of the club. There is no doubt that everybody associated with this football club will miss the presence of this humble man.

The 60-year-old always likes to work behind the scenes by staying out of the limelight because he never chose to speak out publicly. His actions speak for the tremendous hard work he has put in to give ultimate joy to the fans of this football club and made the neutrals believe in miracles.

He leaves back his legacy to his son and Leicester City's Vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Susa Whelan, the chief executive and John Rudkin, the director of football. These are some of the great gestures made by the Leicester City owner.

#5 Planned stadium expansion and training ground worth more than 100 million:

Kingpower stadium
Kingpower stadium

Vice chairman of the Leicester City, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha insisted about his aspiration to increase the capacity of King Power Stadium, provide a better training facility and the matchday experience for the fans this April as an honour to his father Vichai.

According to the reliable Leicester Mercury journalist Rob Tanner, "The stadium expansion is still in the early stages of planning. I think the training ground has been the priority and there is still some work to be done with that in terms of opposition from some residents to aspects of the plans."

However, the club has only envisaged for the training facility, which is still in the early days. The total accommodation of the King Power Stadium is 32,243. Additionally, the club has bought a land beside the B stand as they plan to increase the number of seats in the stadium.

The estimated cost to increase the facilities is expected to be more than 100 million.

Like Vichai, Aiyawatt will try to possess a supreme vision forward to take this club to another level. The ambition to increase the capacity and the training base shows they strive hard for the club's success.

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Assistant Media Manager.
