5 things Lionel Messi has said about the Ballon d’Or over the years

Lionel Messi won his debut Ballon d'Or in 2009. Little did we know then that his name would become synonymous with the most coveted individual award in world football. The Argentine maestro has managed to get himself on the podium for a straight decade since 2007, and he's often been victorious as well.

Although the virus stalled football and the Ballon d'Or last year, Lionel Messi won it for the sixth time in 2019. The star has rejoined the podium this year thanks to his brilliant exploits for Barcelona and Argentina. He looks set to secure a seventh trophy.

Lionel Messi's record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or award was an unprecedented feat. If the maestro wins this year's coveted race as well, it would be a record-extending seventh. While there are reports often circulating about his success, many are unconfirmed and shouldn't be taken to heart. Yet, there is no doubt that the diminutive magician would deserve it if he won it eventually.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five things Lionel Messi has said about the Ballon d'Or over the years:

#5 Messi on the Ballon d'Or 2010

Messi at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2010

In 2010, Lionel Messi received his second Ballon d'Or award. The star made it clear that he was sharing the award with people who had supported him and helped him along the way. He said:

"I appreciate their support and I want to share with them the Ballon d’Or award. It’s good to know that there are people who help and support me in any way."

The Ballon d'Or was also presented to him in front of Barcelona fans at Camp Nou. Messi believed it was a prize for everyone. He added:

"It was a beautiful moment. I was pleased to enjoy it with Xavi and Andres together along with the whole group. I think the public understood the message that the Ballon d’Or was a prize for everybody."

#4 Messi on Ballon d'Or 2011

Messi at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2011

In 2011, Lionel Messi won the coveted award for the third time in a row. He beat both teammate Xavi Hernandez and Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the award. However, the Ballon d'Or win didn't surprise Messi this time as he knew he had a good chance of winning. He said:

"Obviously, it was not as much of a surprise like last year that I won. I knew that I had a good chance to win the award and was very relaxed. I am very pleased and proud of my victory, just like the first two times I won. This is now the third time that I've won, and I still get emotional. The Ballon d'Or is a very prestigious trophy that all players want to win."

Messi's surprise, however, was the big gap between first and second place. He further added:

"I was a bit surprised with the big gap between me and the number two. Cristiano Ronaldo and Xavi would have been worthy winners as well."

