5 things to look forward to on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been nothing short of spectacular. As we quickly approach the final week of the season, fans have been lucky to view a season that can only be described as a rollercoaster.

Each and every team has seen their fair share of ups and downs and is set to play their final game of the season. Despite there being just one game to play, there are still several outcomes that are yet to be decided.

Six clubs will complete their previously postponed fixtures today (May 19) before participating in the final matchday alongside other clubs on Sunday, May 22.

On that note, let's take a look at the five things to look forward to on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

#5. Premier League Golden Glove

The Premier League title race has been a two-horse race ever since the first month. Liverpool and Manchester City have been in a league of their own, outclassing the remaining 18 teams in the league.

Both squads boast immense quality and the Golden Glove will be settled between their custodians. Both sides are blessed with exceptional Brazilian goalkeepers in their ranks, who are tied on clean sheets as we enter the final game of the season.

Compatriots Alisson and Ederson have both registered 20 clean sheets this season, oozing class throughout. While Alisson has managed the feat in one fewer game, there is no doubt this battle will go down to the wire on Sunday.

#4. Relegation battle

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League

This year's edition of the Premier League has seen a relegation battle for the ages.

Norwich City and Watford have already been confirmed for relegation. However, there has been an intense battle brewing between three other sides, all hoping to avoid the final drop spot.

Leeds United, Burnley and surprise contenders Everton have been locked in a relegation battle for over half the season. While Leeds did sack legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa earlier this season, they have made some fair ground since then.

Everton and Burnley also remain in contention to be relegated and both have two games left to churn out a positive result. With only a point separating the three sides as things stand, there is no doubt we are in for an absolutely thrilling week in the context of the relegation battle.

#3. Golden Boot

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The race for the Premier League's Golden Boot has been truly magical.

We have seen several players compete for the Golden Boot across the course of the season, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Mohamed Salah emerged as the front-runner for the award at the start of the season. The Egyptian had a prolific first-half of the season, scoring several goals at an unbelievable pace. Despite continuing to lead the Golden Boot standings, it's fair to say that Salah's goalscoring numbers have dropped since.

Son Heung-Min has gathered steam during the second half of the season and has been extremely consistent ever since the turn of the year. He has scored several goals of late and trails the Egyptian by just one goal.

With Tottenham Hotspur scheduled to face relegated Norwich on the final day of the season, Son Heung-Min will certainly fancy his chances of winning the Premier League's Golden Boot.

#2. Race for fourth place

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League

The top-four battle this season has been spectacular in all regards.

Several teams have occupied the top four spots and have been serious contenders throughout the course of the season. Clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United have frequented the top four places, aspiring to feature in next season's UEFA Champions League.

With two games to play, it's fair to say that Chelsea have a firm grip on third spot, following Manchester City and Liverpool into the UEFA Champions League. Only two points separate Tottenham and Arsenal, who are vying for the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Arsenal have arguably been the worst of the two, having lost two of their last three games, including the north London derby against Spurs themselves. The Gunners face Everton come Sunday, while Spurs have an arguably easier fixture against relegated Norwich.

However, as the adage goes, anything can happen in football. Arsenal fans with certainly have their fingers crossed for Sunday.

#1. Title race

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

The Premier League title race has simply been stunning, to say the least.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been in a two-horse race ever since the start of the season. Only one point separates the two heavyweights as we enter the final week of the season.

Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this Sunday, while Manchester City take on Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. While both teams are expected to win their games on paper, there is certainly an air of excitement around the weekend as the title race will go down to the wire.

Manchester City will have to lose or draw their match for them to squander their lead, while Liverpool will most definitely have to win. An exciting weekend of football awaits as we look to close out one of the most entertaining seasons in a long time.

