5 things Manchester United must do to beat Manchester City

Manchester United face Manchester City at the weekend, probably the most important match for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his survival with the Red Devils. The match comes at a time when the Norwegian has been severely criticized for his management.

After the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Old Trafford, it was rumored that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might lose his job but somehow it hasn't happened. He had a 3-0 win against Spurs and a late 2-2 draw against Atalanta. But the Manchester United manager needs a big result against Manchester City to continue the road to recovery.

Manchester United do have the ammunition to beat Manchester City

The rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City has only intensified post the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008. It has become an interesting contest with both sides giving it their all. That being said, the Citizens are considered to be favorites to win on the weekend.

It is not at all going to be easy to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City but surely it is achievable. It will take a collective effort from the management and players of Manchester United. On that note, let's take a look at how Manchester United can beat Manchester City.

#5 Manchester United should use the 3-5-2 formation

After a heavy defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adopted a 3-5-2 formation against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Although the formation might be a new one for the Manchester United players, they looked quite comfortable using that.

The three-at-the-back formation provides more cushion in the defense. At the same time, it allows wing-backs, namely Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, to attack more freely. The formation also helps in dealing better with counter-attacks.

Srikanth Puri @GSPMUFC Excellent performance, best way to dominate games for Ole is play 3-5-2 formation. AWB brilliant, Bruno as usual superb performance...good team effort. MOTM- AWB❤️ @ManUtd Excellent performance, best way to dominate games for Ole is play 3-5-2 formation. AWB brilliant, Bruno as usual superb performance...good team effort. MOTM- AWB❤️ @ManUtd

Given that Manchester City like to attack more centrally, the 3-5-2 formation will help Manchester United compliment those with more numbers at the back. With two central forwards, the Red Devils will have more options in the box too.

#4 Manhcester United should drop Harry Maguire against Manchester City

Harry Maguire has been a key figure for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That being said, ever since the Englishman returned from his injury, he hasn't looked like the same player.

His comeback match against former club Leicester City was a game to forget as United lost 4-2. It is likely that Maguire was rushed back from his recovery phase and is still not quite fit to play regular football. Either way, his form does not merit a place in the starting XI right now.

Cantona Collars - aka Larry @Cantona_Collars A captain should be dragging their team mates up to their standard.



Things are not going well for Harry Maguire and he is dragging them down to his standard.



Nice guy but he has zero form and needs to be benched IMHO. A captain should be dragging their team mates up to their standard.Things are not going well for Harry Maguire and he is dragging them down to his standard.Nice guy but he has zero form and needs to be benched IMHO. https://t.co/rSwcVtb0SJ

With Raphael Varane injured, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are bound to start at the back. Nemanja Matic has been used as a centre-back before but so has Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw. Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks the best option as a right centre-back with Diogo Dalot capable of playing as a right wing-back.

