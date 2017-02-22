5 things Manchester United must do to win the title next season

A look at how United can become a force to be reckoned with in Europe again.

by Liam Flin Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 09:02 IST

Griezmann would thrive in the United system

The start of the current Premier League campaign promised so much for a host of big clubs, with both Manchester sides and Chelsea appointing new managers, Leicester fresh off a ground-breaking debut title, and Arsenal looking like they had finally completed the jigsaw with the additions of Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Perez.

As it was, the title race transformed rapidly from one of promise to one dominated by a wave of blue. It seems ridiculous to tip any side other than Chelsea to lift the title come the close of the season now and so it’s easy to forget what optimism there was surrounding Manchester United especially last August.

The Red Devils may be out of this campaign’s title race, tussling instead with Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City for Champions League football, but that’s not to say they don’t have the foundations to build on in order to pose a threat next term.

The club have certainly undergone improvements in Mourinho’s brief reign so far and there are just a handful of things that need to be done for the twenty-time EPL champions to challenge next season. Here is a look at a few of them.

#1 Sign Antoine Griezmann

To bring in Griezmann would be a massive coup and one which wouldn’t come cheaply either, but this is a club that only last August broke the world record transfer fee when they signed Paul Pogba, so Griezmann’s certainly an achievable signing. The fearsome Frenchman has nine goals and six assists in La Liga this term. He has scored on the Champions League stage on four occasions as well in 2016/17.

In the two seasons prior to this one, Griezmann netted an impressive 44 league goals and remains one of the hottest prospects in world football. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in desperate need of a world-class attacking partner given that the next highest number of goals scored for the club this term after Ibra’s formidable fifteen is Juan Mata’s tally of six.

Griezmann is a versatile player and would work extremely well with Mourinho who is looking for more creative players to make use of the team’s monopoly of possession.

In a recent interview with German magazine Kicker, Paul Scholes raised the question, "If Griezmann is within reach, why wouldn't we take advantage and try to sign him, especially if our youngsters aren't at the level we need?”

A fair point from the former-United player; Griezmann is relatively young, adaptable, prolific and works well under pressure, he’d slot into the team quickly and undoubtedly have a positive effect on the youthful contingent surrounding him.