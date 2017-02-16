Manchester United legend wants Jose Mourinho to buy Antoine Griezmann or Sergio Aguero

Paul Scholes believes that two world class strikers and a good central midfielder would bring back United's lost glory.

Caption

What’s the story?

Paul Scholes has requested current United manager Jose Mourinho to buy either Sergio Aguero or Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann during the summer transfer window.

The former central midfielder, who scored 155 goals and made more than 700 appearances in a United jersey between 1993 and 2013, believes that purchasing either world class forward would make his only club a force to be reckoned with again.

In an interview, the 42-year-old said, “They’re only a couple of players away. I would bring in a controlling midfield player.” He further added “A centre-forward to help [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic. Griezmann – or Aguero wouldn’t be bad!”

While Griezmann has been heavily linked with a world record move to Manchester United in the summer, reports say that he will reject them if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Sergio Aguero on the other hand, currently plies his trade at Manchester City and has been frustrated with new manager Pep Guardiola. This frustration with his lack of playing time, among other things, has seen clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, and even Chelsea swoop in for his signature.

In case you didn’t know...

Manchester United are currently extremely busy fighting for both, a top-four spot in the Premier League, and a place in the last 16 in the Europa League, but signing a player like Aguero or Griezmann could change things at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are on a 16-match unbeaten run in the Premier League and sit sixth on the League table, only four points behind rivals Manchester City. They would need a Champions League place next season if they are to attract either of the two strikers and while that may be tough, it’s not impossible.

Scholes, however, has complete faith in Jose Mourinho, despite him having his doubts about the Portuguese manager after a faltering start to the campaign. The English midfielder also expressed his disappointment that the board and the club did not appoint Mourinho back in 2013 after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho’s United suffered a dip in form due to problems within the team, and are now sitting 6th in the Premier League table. They are, however, only one win away from a top four place. What is alarming for the Old Trafford side is that their goals have come from only one player – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who has scored 15 goals in 24 league appearances. The closest player after that is Juan Mata with six goals in 20 appearances.

Also read: EPL 2016/17: Paul Scholes makes bold claim regarding top-four race

And therein lies the problem, as their golden boys Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have both suffered a dip in form and have been benched by Mourinho. But Scholes is not worried, as he doesn’t believe that either Rashford or Martial are good enough right now to play as a centre-forward.

The Manchester United legend claimed that Martial can be one of the best in the world as a winger, while Rashford is still very young to play as the lone striker and should study and observe Ibrahimovic instead.

What’s next?

For now, Manchester United’s focus should be on the Europa League, as they take on Saint-Etienne in the round of 32 tonight at Old Trafford. But after that, Mourinho’s main aim will be to finish in a possible Champions League place, so that he can attract world class player from all over the world.

Winning the Europa League would guarantee their entry into the Champions league play-offs which is another area the Portuguese manager will be keeping an eye on.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It has been a miserable three years for the Red Devils with their last two managers disappointing the fans badly. But as unbelievable as it seems, they finally have their man in the unpredictable Jose Mourinho.

He has somehow managed to make Manchester United matches exciting again for fans, and while this season’s title seems to be out of reach, there is a good chance that next season could be United’s year in the Premier League.

If that happens, then Scholes won’t be the only ex-United player to have wished that the Portuguese manager had joined sooner.