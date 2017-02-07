Manchester United Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann wants to join the Red Devils claims advisor

Girezmann is keen to don the famous number 7 jersey at Manchester United

Will Griezmann be playing in the Premier League next season?

What’s the story?

Antoine Griezmann’s much talked about move to Manchester United received a huge boost when the French striker’s image advisor Sebastien Bellencontre claimed that Griezmann wanted to follow in the footsteps of his idol David Beckham.

Speaking to So Foot magazine, Bellencontre also claimed that the move made commercial sense:

"When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario.

"He would play at David Beckham's former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number (No.7) on his back."

Various reports in France state that a personal agreement between Manchester United and Antoine Griezmann has already been reached and a £85million move could come to fruition in the summer.

In case you didn’t know...

Antoine Griezmann has been widely linked with a move to the Premier League and more specifically Manchester United in the last few months. Griezmann is also a great friend of Red Devils star Paul Pogba and the United number 6 has already spoken of his admiration for the Atletico Madrid striker:

“He’s very clever and he plays with his body. He’s not that big, he’s small, he’s fast and agile and he scores goals,” Pogba stated.

“That makes him Griezmann, the very good player that he is,” said the world record signing midfielder.

Also read: Antoine Griezmann reiterates his desire to play club football with Paul Pogba

The heart of the matter

Antoine Griezmann’s future has been subject to intense speculation and there have been plenty of reports saying that the Frenchman could leave Los Colchoneros if Simeone leaves in the summer.

Manchester United are not short of spending power and with Jose Mourinho being a huge admirer of Griezmann, the Red Devils are ready to splash the cash on the talented and versatile forward.

What’s next?

Manchester United have rediscovered much of their old swagger and are currently on an extremely good run in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho. Although they are 6th on the table, they are just 2 points away from 4th placed Arsenal and are confident of qualifying for the Champions League.

Champions League qualification is absolutely vital for Manchester United as Griezmann would not like to move to a club which is not playing in Europe’s premier competition.

Sportskeeda’s take

Antoine Griezmann has long been linked with a move to Manchester United and with his image advisor now speaking of a move to the Red Devils, the move is gathering more pace.

Also, with the departure of Memphis Depay to Lyon, the number 7 jersey is now empty and Griezmann might actually get the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his idol, David Beckham, and don the famous number 7 jersey at Old Trafford.

Also read: Manchester United to sanction star player's sale to accommodate Antoine Griezmann